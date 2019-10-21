Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition

Direct From London: Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition

Soon to Arrive in Auckland





Auckland Museum is delighted to exclusively bring the world-renowned exhibition Wildlife Photographer of the Year to Auckland. On loan from the Natural History Museum in London, this free exhibition opens on Friday 28 February 2020 featuring exceptional images which capture fascinating animal behaviour, spectacular species and the breathtaking diversity of the natural world.

A must-see, world-class exhibition enjoyed all over the world by nature lovers and photographers, the exhibition illustrates the majesty and vulnerability of life on our planet – from big fin squid to a marmot being ambushed by a Tibetan fox, from army ants to American bison.

“It’s a privilege to be able to offer this world-class exhibition free to Aucklanders. Auckland Museum is a dynamic space and we strive to create an ever-changing programme of special exhibitions for the people of this city,” says Museum Director Dr. David Gaimster.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is the most prestigious photography event of its kind, providing a global platform that showcases the natural world’s most astonishing and challenging sights, and has done so for over 50 years. Launching in 1965 and attracting 361 entries, today the competition receives over 48,000 entries from 100 countries, highlighting its enduring appeal. This year’s 100 award-winning images will embark on an international tour that will allow them to be seen by over a million people, with Auckland Museum the only venue in Aotearoa.

Last week at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards the winning image of a marmot being ambushed by a Tibetan fox went viral on the internet within hours, with memes being created and shared on social media. Aotearoa’s own fourteen-year-old Cruz Erdmann won the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year with his underwater snap of a big fin squid illuminating the inky blackness of the ocean.

Dr Tim Littlewood, Director of Science at the Natural History Museum and member of the competition’s judging panel, says, “For more than fifty years this competition has attracted the world's very best photographers, naturalists and young photographers, but there has never been a more important time for audiences all over the world to experience their work in our inspiring and impactful exhibition. Photography has a unique ability to spark conversation, debate and even action. We hope this year's exhibition will empower people to think differently about our planet and our critical role in its future.”

This free exhibition is a chance to view these stunning photographs, beautifully illuminated, up close and in person from Friday 28 February to May 2020.

Exhibition information

Dates and times:

Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Fri 28 Feb – May 2020, Free with Museum Entry

Auaha Atea Nui Special Exhibition Hall, Auckland Museum

