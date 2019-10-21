TVNZ 1 Special - Harry & Meghan: An African Journey

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, will screen exclusively on TVNZ this Labour Day.

In this new documentary filmed on their tour of Africa, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex speak exclusively to Tom Bradby about the causes and issues they care most about, and their fresh and personal approach to being modern Royals.

When The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their baby son Archie on their recent Royal tour, ITV News At Ten anchor Bradby was with them throughout.

In this programme he gains exclusive access to the world’s most talked-about couple, exploring their compassion and impactful work, alongside the challenges and pressure they face living as a young family on the global stage trying to balance their public duties and private life under media scrutiny.

On the documentary, Bradby says: “This is the third documentary I’ve made with Prince Harry in Africa. I expected it to be an interesting journey, but this ended up being a fascinating insight taking in their passion for their work, their private happiness and the challenge and pressure of balancing their public duties and family life.”

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey takes a behind the scenes look at this modern Royal couple, providing a vivid insight into the causes and issues they care so deeply about.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey will play on TVNZ 1, Monday 28th October at 7:00PM. It will be available at TVNZ OnDemand the same day at 8:35PM.

