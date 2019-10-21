Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

TVNZ 1 Special - Harry & Meghan: An African Journey

Monday, 21 October 2019, 12:31 pm
Press Release: TVNZ

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, will screen exclusively on TVNZ this Labour Day.

In this new documentary filmed on their tour of Africa, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex speak exclusively to Tom Bradby about the causes and issues they care most about, and their fresh and personal approach to being modern Royals.

When The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their baby son Archie on their recent Royal tour, ITV News At Ten anchor Bradby was with them throughout.

In this programme he gains exclusive access to the world’s most talked-about couple, exploring their compassion and impactful work, alongside the challenges and pressure they face living as a young family on the global stage trying to balance their public duties and private life under media scrutiny.

On the documentary, Bradby says: “This is the third documentary I’ve made with Prince Harry in Africa. I expected it to be an interesting journey, but this ended up being a fascinating insight taking in their passion for their work, their private happiness and the challenge and pressure of balancing their public duties and family life.”

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey takes a behind the scenes look at this modern Royal couple, providing a vivid insight into the causes and issues they care so deeply about.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey will play on TVNZ 1, Monday 28th October at 7:00PM. It will be available at TVNZ OnDemand the same day at 8:35PM.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from TVNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 