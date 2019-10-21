SUNSETTER Food, Wine & Music Festival - 2020 Line up!

The Takapuna Food, Wine & Music Festival returns to Smales Farm on Saturday February 15th 2020 as the new Sunsetter Food, Wine & Music Festival!

The event has been rebranded as SUNSETTER to reflect the enhanced experience and vibe that we aim to bring every summer.

We are excited to announce our 2020 music line up with the following acts...

Grammy nominated Swedish DJ/producer STONEBRIDGE of HedKandi fame, Dutch funk band MY BABY, Australian electronic fusion group BERMUDA SOCIAL, the Automatic 80’s, Lou’ana, Prins, General Lee, Tim Phin, DJ Reminise, Karn Hall, Grant Marshall and more!

We have hand picked this line up as we know each and every one of these acts is sure to deliver an absolutely amazing performance and a whole lot of great music for the festival.

For full details on these acts, our full list of food and beverage partners, ticketing details and more, please visit www.sunsetterfestival.co.nz

See you there!





© Scoop Media

