Asian cultural celebration this weekend at Mt Eden Memorial



An Asian cultural experience is taking place at Mt Eden War Memorial Hall on Saturday 26 October from 10am until 2pm, hosted by Asian Family Services with support from the Albert-Eden Local Board.

The celebration will include traditional Chinese, Korean, Thai and Indian entertainment along with a lion dance and K-pop.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy, from the popular ancient Chinese dramatic art of face-changing, to a Korean Sejong Taekwondo martial art demonstration.

In addition to the incredible array of diverse cultural entertainment, Aucklanders and visitors alike will be able to participate in arts and craft activities, such as Chinese Calligraphy, a Korean tea ceremony, Indian henna drawing and hand-making flowers. Next to the stage, visitors can dress in traditional Chinese clothing and take selfies with a beautiful background.

Asian Family Services National Director, Kelly Feng, says the Asian cultural celebration demonstrates to locals and visitors the richness of the Asian culture and diversity in Auckland.

“I can’t wait to bring my children to try on the traditional clothing and watch amazing performances. I encourage people to bring along family and friends and wear their traditional clothing and embrace their unique cultural identity,” she says.

Everyone that comes along to enjoy the event will receive a free gift from Asian Family Services.

Full details available at https://www.facebook.com/events/2508079416104307/

© Scoop Media

