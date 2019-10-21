Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Asian cultural celebration this weekend at Mt Eden Memorial

Monday, 21 October 2019, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Asian Family Services


An Asian cultural experience is taking place at Mt Eden War Memorial Hall on Saturday 26 October from 10am until 2pm, hosted by Asian Family Services with support from the Albert-Eden Local Board.

The celebration will include traditional Chinese, Korean, Thai and Indian entertainment along with a lion dance and K-pop.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy, from the popular ancient Chinese dramatic art of face-changing, to a Korean Sejong Taekwondo martial art demonstration.

In addition to the incredible array of diverse cultural entertainment, Aucklanders and visitors alike will be able to participate in arts and craft activities, such as Chinese Calligraphy, a Korean tea ceremony, Indian henna drawing and hand-making flowers. Next to the stage, visitors can dress in traditional Chinese clothing and take selfies with a beautiful background.

Asian Family Services National Director, Kelly Feng, says the Asian cultural celebration demonstrates to locals and visitors the richness of the Asian culture and diversity in Auckland.

“I can’t wait to bring my children to try on the traditional clothing and watch amazing performances. I encourage people to bring along family and friends and wear their traditional clothing and embrace their unique cultural identity,” she says.

Everyone that comes along to enjoy the event will receive a free gift from Asian Family Services.

Full details available at https://www.facebook.com/events/2508079416104307/

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Asian Family Services on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 