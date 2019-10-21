Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Te Aro Wine and Cult Wine are bringing back ROSE ALL DAY

Monday, 21 October 2019
Te Aro Wine


In collaboration with online wine retailer Cult Wine, Te Aro Wine is going to be hosting its second wine festival dedicated to Rose on Sunday 24 November at Te Aro Wine, 8 Ebor Street, Wellington.

Rose All Day will feature over two dozen Rose wines from all over New Zealand and the world including wines from Hancock and Sons, Cambridge Road, Silver Wing Wines, Huntress and Te Aro Wine with many more producers to be announced.

There are two 4 hour sessions (Midday - 4 and 5 - 9) and tickets are $35 including 5 wine tastings and a $10 food voucher! Tickets can be purchased at Eventfinda.

Want to see the best of the first Rose All Day? View HERE!

Te Aro Wine is an urban winery in the heart of Wellington making wines from local fruit. We make fun wine not fine wine!

Cult Wine is an online wine retailer based in Wellington dedicated to Celebrating innovation, diversity and authenticity in wine by supporting artisan winegrowers, natural and lo-fi wine.

