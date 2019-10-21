Oxfam New Zealand launches new online ethical shop

21 October 2019

New Zealand shoppers have the chance to help change lives for the better with Oxfam’s new range of beautiful, handmade, fair and ethically-sourced goods.

Today Oxfam New Zealand launched its online shop, which the organisation hopes will generate up to $200,000 before the end of 2019 to support its work fighting poverty and injustice across the world.

The shop will sell a range of consciously curated fairtrade items, including beautiful homewares, ceramics, clothing, chocolate and coffee – plus its alternative gift range Oxfam Unwrapped.

Oxfam New Zealand Engagement and Marketing Director Daniel Barthow said the new online store was an exciting development for the organisation and provides New Zealand consumers with the opportunity to take a stylish stand against unfair trade practices.

“At a time when people are increasingly seeking to match their purchases with their values, Oxfam's online shop gives people a meaningful way to buy more ethically. This is the one place where customers will know that all their purchases will directly support Oxfam working with people in poverty across the world.

“Over the coming months we’ll be rolling out more carefully selected items to add to our range of handmade, high quality, ethically-sourced goods. We’re looking forward to taking our customers on a journey with some innovative new collaborations and exciting new products,” Barthow said.

Shoppers will also be able to purchase limited edition art prints from Oxfam’s recent collaboration with world-famous New Zealand wall and pop artist Misery. The renowned artist joined forces with Oxfam New Zealand to fundraise for Oxfam's project providing clean drinking water and sanitisation in remote areas of Papua New Guinea.

To shop the full range of Oxfam Shop’s products, visit www.oxfam.org.nz/shop

Oxfam New Zealand is a non-profit organisation dedicated to finding lasting solutions to poverty and injustice. We strive to achieve a vision of a safer, fairer, more sustainable world where all people can enjoy a life of hope and opportunity. For more information about Oxfam’s work, visit www.oxfam.org.nz



