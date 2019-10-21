Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Oxfam New Zealand launches new online ethical shop

Monday, 21 October 2019, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Oxfam NZ

21 October 2019

New Zealand shoppers have the chance to help change lives for the better with Oxfam’s new range of beautiful, handmade, fair and ethically-sourced goods.

Today Oxfam New Zealand launched its online shop, which the organisation hopes will generate up to $200,000 before the end of 2019 to support its work fighting poverty and injustice across the world.

The shop will sell a range of consciously curated fairtrade items, including beautiful homewares, ceramics, clothing, chocolate and coffee – plus its alternative gift range Oxfam Unwrapped.

Oxfam New Zealand Engagement and Marketing Director Daniel Barthow said the new online store was an exciting development for the organisation and provides New Zealand consumers with the opportunity to take a stylish stand against unfair trade practices.

“At a time when people are increasingly seeking to match their purchases with their values, Oxfam's online shop gives people a meaningful way to buy more ethically. This is the one place where customers will know that all their purchases will directly support Oxfam working with people in poverty across the world.

“Over the coming months we’ll be rolling out more carefully selected items to add to our range of handmade, high quality, ethically-sourced goods. We’re looking forward to taking our customers on a journey with some innovative new collaborations and exciting new products,” Barthow said.

Shoppers will also be able to purchase limited edition art prints from Oxfam’s recent collaboration with world-famous New Zealand wall and pop artist Misery. The renowned artist joined forces with Oxfam New Zealand to fundraise for Oxfam's project providing clean drinking water and sanitisation in remote areas of Papua New Guinea.

To shop the full range of Oxfam Shop’s products, visit www.oxfam.org.nz/shop

Oxfam New Zealand is a non-profit organisation dedicated to finding lasting solutions to poverty and injustice. We strive to achieve a vision of a safer, fairer, more sustainable world where all people can enjoy a life of hope and opportunity. For more information about Oxfam’s work, visit www.oxfam.org.nz


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Oxfam NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 