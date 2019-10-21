Singer-songwriter releases 6th new single of the year

Listen & watch here // Get tickets to the show Nov 2



Russian-kiwi singer-songwriter Marina Bloom has barely paused for breath this year. In 2019, she has released five singles and is poised to release her sixth ‘One for the Road’ on the eve of her November 2nd gig at the Te Atatu Boatclub in Auckland.



Her prolific year is inspired by her mantra ‘life in full bloom’ which, she says, encourages her to go for her dreams despite limitations or setbacks and to not hold anything back. Marina certainly hasn’t held her songs back, ‘One for the Road’ is a longing tale of wanting that last drink with the one that got away…



“This song is very bitter-sweet. You know that you shouldn't be so close to this person tonight [an ex-lover] but you can't help it, its magnetic. It’s especially difficult since you were in love with them once.”



The music video shows Marina performing the song live on stage, something fans will get to experience on November the 2nd at her Auckland concert. Concert-goers can expect an intimate evening of her all-time fan favourites as well as ‘One for the Road’ and more new material from her forthcoming album ‘Back Where We Started’ (releases early 2020).



Marina is a Russian born singer-songwriter living in New Zealand. She developed a love for traditional Russian music alongside Western pop music and credits Celine Dion and Fleetwood Mac as early influences. Since then, Marina has written over 70 songs earning national radio interviews; international awards; a viral music video in 2016 with her silky pop ballad ‘Heroes’; a #1 position on the New Zealand iTunes Dance chart with ‘This Feeling’ (ft. mPHATic); and most recently nabbed a highly-coveted top 5 placement in LA-based Songwriter Universe’s ‘Best Song of the Month’ contest!



Song title: One for the Road

Single release date: October 24

Download the single: https://marinabloommusic.com/single/3422/one-for-the-road

Buy tickets: https://www.universe.com/events/an-afternoon-in-bloom-tickets-04HBCP/

Follow on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1ss0DzIxu39V4OlSlGN6mj

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/marinabloommusic/

Website: https://marinabloommusic.com/

© Scoop Media

