Pacific Divas National Identity Tour 2019

It’s time to get the voices of our Pasifika women heard, affirmed, valued and empowered



Pacific Media Network is proud to announce the first ever Pacific Divas National Identity Tour, showcasing the very best of Pacific female artists across Aotearoa.

Seven amazing Pasifika artists: Aaradhna, Annie Crummer, Betty-Anne, Bella Kalolo, RAZÉ, Pacific Soul and Cindy of Samoa will take the stage at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau at 6.30pm on Thursday 28 November.

Sara-Jane Elika, PMN Interim CEO says: “The Pacific Divas National Identity Tour 2019 is a fantastic opportunity to see seven Pacific Divas appear on one stage for the first time ever in Aotearoa. It’s a great platform that celebrates our unique Pacific music and culture across New Zealand, showcasing and providing inspiration and pathways for our young aspiring artists. The Tour supports our commitment to the education of our young Pasifika peoples and the realities of the creative arts.”

Betty-Anne Monga from the legendary PolyFonk group Ardijah says: “It’s wonderful that both young and old can enjoy these fabulous Divas and for me to be able to share the stage with them is absolutely fantastic!”

An Educational Masterclass in the creative industry will take place prior to each show during which our Pacific Divas will engage in a Q&A with students about careers in the creative industry, including positive pathways about mental health and well-being.

The Tour includes a Cabaret show in Wellington at 8pm on Friday 29 November at the Wharewaka venue, and a community show in Christchurch at 3pm on Saturday 30 November at Haeata Community Campus.



To see a promotional video, click the link here.





