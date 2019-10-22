Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Solid Entertainment announces SLEAFORD MODS first time in NZ

Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 8:20 am
Press Release: The Label


Solid Entertainment are thrilled to announce that for the first time ever SLEAFORD MODS are coming to play in New Zealand.

A band on all right-thinking music fans must-see list. One of the most important, most written about, most authentic, most acclaimed, most divisive, and most utterly brilliant bands of the last decade. The Powerstation, Friday 28th February, 2020 – they’re yours!

SLEAFORD MODS are one of the most politically charged and thought-provoking bands in music today. Stumbling into the music scene in 2013 at a time of political and creative austerity, their breakthrough album ‘Austerity Dogs’ surprised many and caught the moment, spearheading a punk renaissance and paving the way for a generation of new artists. Five critically acclaimed albums later, Sleaford Mods find themselves lauded for exhilarating and brutally brilliant live shows and heralded as Iggy Pop’s favourite band; still paving the way for those who follow.

SLEAFORD MODS hail from Lincolnshire in England and are Jason Williamson (lyrics and vocals) and Andrew Fearn (music). They are a band like no other.

Hands up who thinks Sleaford Mods are the best band in the world.
The rest of you are wrong.” -Steve Albini

Tickets Onsale Thursday 24 October at 10am
from Ticketmaster / AAA / UTR


“A currently unrivalled feast for the mind.” Mojo

“Nobody can touch Sleaford Mods right now.” Narc

“Minimal and brutal.” Uncut

“Foul-mouthed left-wing duo.” - (UK) Daily Mail

“Jason Williamson’s populist fury is razor sharp.” - Wire

“Fierce yet killer funny, dense but never flabby, this is bile with mileage.” - The Independent

“Biting humour and sharp observations of an uncomfortably recognisable contemporary Britain.” - The Observer

“Anger is still the foremost energy, but there is a much richer seam of humour than they like to let on. Their set is relentlessly powerful.” - The Guardian

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from The Label on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 