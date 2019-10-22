Tones and I announces NZ All-Ages show!

She’s taken the world by storm with her smash hit ‘Dance Monkey’ (currently #1 in New Zealand). Now, Aussie pop sensation Tones And I is about to hit Kiwi shores - announcing her own ALL AGES headline show at Mount Maunganui in January 2020.

As Tones And I fever continues to sweep the globe, ZM, Pato Entertainment and Audiology is proud to present her own headline show at Trustpower, Baypark on January 5, 2020. She will be joined by New Zealand’s very own Theia.

Tickets for the show will be on sale from Monday, October 28 at 7pm - HERE

(There will be a Spark pre-sale from Thursday, October 24 at 7pm until Sunday, October 27 11.59pm.)

It will be Tones’ only headline show in New Zealand, where she is also playing the Bay Dreams Festival, at Trustpower, Baypark, Mount Maunganui on January 2 and in Nelson at Trafalgar Park on January 4. There are limited tickets available for Bay Dreams Mount Maunganui and Bay Dreams Nelson HERE

Originally from Australia’s Mornington Peninsula, Tones And I is having a massive breakout year. It started with her debut single ‘Johnny Run Away’, released on March 1, followed by what was to become a huge global hit, 'Dance Monkey'. The track was released May 10 and has reached #1 on official singles charts in more than 14 countries including UK, Ireland, Germany, New Zealand, Australia and more; and has amassed hundreds of millions of streams. The track has also just hit #1 on the Spotify Global Chart – the first Australian act to ever achieve this.

Tones, who released her debut EP THE KIDS ARE COMING on August 30, now holds the record for the longest consecutive #1 for an Australian artist on the ARIA singles chart. A massive achievement for someone who was busking on the streets and living out of a van only six months ago.

Recently Tones broke records for the biggest crowd of an opening act at Splendour In the Grass festival with 20,000 punters coming to watch her midday set. Watch the performance HERE

Headline shows are selling out around the world with sold out tours in EU/UK and Australia whilst NYC + LA showcases sold out within an hour. Tones will kick off 2020 in style with performances at Bay Dreams and now her own New Zealand ALL AGES show.

Joining Tones And I will be one of New Zealand’s most exciting pop acts, Theia. She’s been making waves since the release of her breakthrough hit ‘Roam’ from her debut EP, which earned her three nominations at the 2017 NZ Music Awards and a nod for ‘Breakthrough Artist’ at the 2017 Georgie Awards. Earlier this year, she released her second EP, NOT YOUR PRINCESS, which contained the songs ‘Bye Bye’, ‘Candy’ and ‘Not Your Princess’.

Theia’s success has taken her across the globe, playing shows in Australia, Asia and the United States. You can also catch her this summer playing at the Bay Dreams Warm-up Party at the Mount on January 1 and at Soundsplash in Timaru on January 17, 18, 19. Get tickets HERE

ZM, Pato Entertainment and Audiology presents:

Tones and I

Tones and I - Only New Zealand solo show. ALL AGES.

With special guest, Theia.

Sunday January 5, 2020- Trustpower, Baypark,

The Mount Tickets on sale Monday, October 28 at 7.00pm from:

Ticket Fairy

