Labour Weekend Hotting up for Stripping Off

Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 1:17 pm
Press Release: NZ Naturist Federation

22 October 2019

Labour Weekend Hotting up for Stripping Off

National Nude Gardening Day – Saturday 26th October 2019

This Saturday is National Nude Gardening day and those brave enough will be stripping off to get some sun on their bums.

The NZ Naturist Federation moved the national day to fall within National Gardening Week last year as an October outing was more attractive than chilly May, which is when the day is marked in the Northern Hemisphere.

President of the NZ Naturist Federation, Wendy Lowe, said its members all round New Zealand are looking forward to enjoying nature in an au natural state.

“Getting out in the garden with your gear off is a wonderful feeling. This National Gardening Week the call is out to plant flowers and we’ll be in the garden tending our blooms and planting lots of colourful, bee and butterfly friendly flowers. Some of our clubs have expansive, park like gardens and gardening is a big part of communing with nature.”

Fiona Arthur from Yates said choose your activities carefully on National Nude Gardening Day.

“Perhaps don’t plant roses or re-pot your cacti, be careful with power tools and don’t forget to protect your delicate bits with sunscreen,” said Ms Arthur. “Other than that, your garden is your glory and we hope people will take the opportunity to splash around some colour and plant lots of flowers. They’re good for the bees and butterflies, some are great to eat and of course, they’re wonderful to pick and enjoy indoors. Clothing is optional.”

NZ Naturist Federation clubs around the country will be celebrating National Gardening Week and Nude Gardening Day and many clubs are having open days with all visitors welcome. For further information visit NZ Naturist Federation’s website: https://gonatural.co.nz/

About NZ Naturist Federation

NZ Naturist Federation recently celebrated 60 years and has around 1600 members. The most Southern naturist club in the world is in Invercargill and the oldest club in New Zealand is in Auckland, celebrating over 70 years.

-ends-


