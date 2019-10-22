Patti Smith & Her Band To Tour New Zealand In 2020

Performing Christchurch and Auckland next April

‘I really thought that I wouldn’t be able to come back – so I’m delighted that I was wrong’ Patti Smith



After an award-winning sell out Australian tour in 2017, the Godmother of Punk - Patti Smith - is coming to New Zealand to perform Town Hall shows in Christchurch and Auckland after her four Australian dates this April!

Just when we thought it was all over, Patti called and said ‘I’d like to do it all over again. I’m ready if you are!” How could we refuse? The living legend that is Patti Smith added ‘I really didn’t expect to be coming back, but it was just such a great trip. I really thought that I wouldn’t be able to come back – so I’m delighted that I was wrong’.

After conquering Bluesfest in 2017, Patti Smith and Her Band took home the Helpmann Award that year for Best International Contemporary Concert. With a stellar band including her son, Jackson, 2020 is set to be even better!

Smith’s legacy as an artist is already guaranteed. Her debut LP ‘Horses’ was the beginning of a long musical career that resonates even greater today and has inspired countless others along the way. The album has achieved many notable recognitions over the years and included on many all-time best album lists. It has been followed by another nine albums of original material, books of poetry and a best-selling memoir, an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, world tours and personal appearances. Patti’s list of accomplishments doesn’t end there. She is a recipient of the Polar Music Prize and holds the honour of ‘Commandeur des Arts et des Lettres’ from the French Ministry of Culture.

‘Horses’ has been cited as one of the greatest albums of all time from numerous sources including NME and Rolling Stone and marks the beginning of a long and significant musical career for Patti Smith. Her award-winning books ‘M Train’ (2015), ‘Just Kids’ and most recently ‘Year of the Monkey’ (Released on 24 Sept 2019). Aside from recording, performing, art and writing, Patti is strongly involved in social issues and continues to participate in various human rights organisations.

We are thrilled to welcome the seminal and legendary poet and punk rock artiste Patti Smith to New Zealand and Australia with open arms.

PRE-SALE: Thursday October 24th 12pm NZDT – Friday October 25th 11am NZDT

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE: Friday October 25th 12pm NZDT

TOUR DATES

Saturday 25th April 2020

Town Hall, Christchurch NZ

www.ticketek.co.nz

Monday 27th April 2020

Town Hall, Auckland NZ

www.ticketmaster.co.nz

Also performing at Byron Bay Bluesfest 2020

