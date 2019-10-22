A Packed Month of Music Events Involving SAE Auckland









SAE Creative Media Institute (SAE Auckland) is proud to partner with industry leaders to deliver a packed programme of music workshops, seminars and panel presentations during the next month, hosted by Recorded Music New Zealand.

First up is the New Zealand Music Producer Series (NZMPS), sponsored by SAE Auckland, followed by the Recorded Music Tui Music Series – happening across both Auckland and Wellington and featuring public seminars at SAE Auckland.

“It's an easy alignment,” explains SAE Auckland Campus Director Dr Suzette Major. “These initiatives and events are highly professional and highly relevant to our SAE qualifications.”



New Zealand Music Producers Series





The NZMPS, hosted by Recorded Music New Zealand and curated by producer Greg Haver, brings internationally renowned producers and engineers to New Zealand to work with the country’s best studio professionals over a four-day recording and mixing workshop at Roundhead Studios in Auckland.

“SAE has proudly been sponsoring the NZMPS for three years now,” says SAE Auckland Industry Liaison Dave Johnston. “Greg has done a fantastic job growing the series into

something that's now a staple event on the calendar for the professional music producer community around the country.”



Visiting producers for 2019 are Andrew Scheps and Mark Rankin, who will each conduct a four-day recording and mixing session at Roundhead. Both are internationally lauded award-winning producers and engineers. Scheps’ impressive portfolio includes work with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Adele, Metallica, Black Sabbath, Beyonce, Green Day, Lana Del Rey, Justin Timberlake, U2 and Jay-Z. Rankin’s back catalogue is similarly jaw-dropping – having worked with Adele, Queens of the Stone Age, Foster the People, Florence and the Machine, Iggy Pop and Bloc Party.

SAE Auckland has this year awarded a number of scholarships for people to attend the events, and in 2018 offered scholarships for women/gender minorities in an effort to improve accessibility and engagement.

“It’s so important to us that more women are entering into these creative spaces historically dominated by men,” says Dr Major. “Supporting more women to attend such world-class events as the NZMPS is something we at SAE Auckland are committed to.”

NZMPS founder Greg Haver is delighted that 2019 boasts the highest numbers of female applicants to date. “SAE Auckland have been a long time supporter of the series and – as well as the New Zealand Music Commission and all our sponsors – have actively encouraged diversity in this area.”

Andrew Scheps and Mark Rankin are also participating in two sold-out public seminars in conversation with Greg Haver, as part of the Tui Music Series at Roundhead Studios. Rankin will be joined by songwriter/producer Joel Little who has worked with the likes of Lorde and Taylor Swift.



Record Music Tui Music Series

SAE Auckland is also a proud partner of the annual Recorded Music Tui Music Series, the annual seminar series that celebrates the craft of music production in the lead-up to the VNZMA Artisan Awards.

A selection of free seminars are taking place around the country, with two sessions hosted by SAE Auckland in the campus film studio: Music Filmmaker Seminar on Wednesday 30 October and the Music Designer Seminar on Wednesday 6 November.

“The Tui Series features public seminars focusing on the wider aspects of the music industry such as video production, artwork and design,” says Dave Johnston. “We're pleased to also be hosting these events on campus at SAE Auckland for our students, graduates and the wider public to enjoy.”

Each session features an array of award-winning talent prepared to share their experiences, tools of the trade and industry secrets. The Filmmaker seminar features SAE Auckland’s Enrolment Officer Swap Gomez speaking about his film work and making music videos for his band Yoko-Zuna.

Private seminars are also being held at SAE to connect SAE students, alumni and staff with world-class industry practitioners. “As a part of our arrangement with the NZMPS, we've been able to bring these legendary producers to the SAE Auckland campus for exclusive seminars to our students and graduates,” Johnston says. “These provide inspiration for the next generation of audio and music production practitioners.”

With 2019 the first year that SAE Auckland has offered specific Music Production courses, student interest in and access to these globally renowned producers is significant. “The calibre of the international guests is just phenomenal,” Johnston says.

For more information on the NZ Music Producers Series, click here.

For more information on the Recorded Music Tui Music Series, click here.



