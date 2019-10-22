Alexandra Park to Host Hot New Event Series

Epsom, Auckland. October 2019

Alexandra Park to Host Hot New Event Series with ‘Potters Paddock’ Pop up

Before it was renamed in 1901 to Alexandra Park by the Royal Family it was known as Potters Paddock and with all good things its back for 2 days only! Potters Paddock will exude the vibe of festival meets the races. A place where you’re encouraged to embody your own style and have fun.

A long and illustrious sporting legacy will see the old paddock tansformed for two days as it pulses to a new beat – with a little help from entertainment partner George FM. Guests will be watered by the Nation Bar, fed by the latest food trucks, spruced by the team at Loxys and Beauty Dust…all while enjoying outstanding horse racing from a home straight vantage point.

The centrepiece of the Potters Paddock experience wil be the Nation Bar, produced by ultimate pop up event specialists, Nation Events. The Nation Bar will offer trackside hospitality meaning all of the action is quite literally ‘on the home straight.’ Nation Events managing director, Liz Pollock says, “There is nothing else quite like this in Australasia.” Liz points to the 220sqm of bespoke hospitality space that offers guests a feeling of permanance simply because of its high spec design and architectural functionality which she says for newcomers is a “Seeing is believing experience.”

Alexandra Park sales and marketing manager, Kim Walsh says, “It’s the perfect mix of social activity, harness racing and party vibe as the sun sets, and allows us to engage with a new audience.”

With just two dates of 13 and 14 December on offer that mark the final stages of the IRT Inter Dominion series and priced at $99pp, Kim expects tickets to be hot property in what she describes as an “Event unlike anything previously seen at Alexandra Park.”

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.alexandrapark.co.nz/whats-on/potters-paddock/

