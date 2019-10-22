Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Alexandra Park to Host Hot New Event Series

Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Alexandra Park

Epsom, Auckland. October 2019

Alexandra Park to Host Hot New Event Series with ‘Potters Paddock’ Pop up

Before it was renamed in 1901 to Alexandra Park by the Royal Family it was known as Potters Paddock and with all good things its back for 2 days only! Potters Paddock will exude the vibe of festival meets the races. A place where you’re encouraged to embody your own style and have fun.

A long and illustrious sporting legacy will see the old paddock tansformed for two days as it pulses to a new beat – with a little help from entertainment partner George FM. Guests will be watered by the Nation Bar, fed by the latest food trucks, spruced by the team at Loxys and Beauty Dust…all while enjoying outstanding horse racing from a home straight vantage point.

The centrepiece of the Potters Paddock experience wil be the Nation Bar, produced by ultimate pop up event specialists, Nation Events. The Nation Bar will offer trackside hospitality meaning all of the action is quite literally ‘on the home straight.’ Nation Events managing director, Liz Pollock says, “There is nothing else quite like this in Australasia.” Liz points to the 220sqm of bespoke hospitality space that offers guests a feeling of permanance simply because of its high spec design and architectural functionality which she says for newcomers is a “Seeing is believing experience.”

Alexandra Park sales and marketing manager, Kim Walsh says, “It’s the perfect mix of social activity, harness racing and party vibe as the sun sets, and allows us to engage with a new audience.”

With just two dates of 13 and 14 December on offer that mark the final stages of the IRT Inter Dominion series and priced at $99pp, Kim expects tickets to be hot property in what she describes as an “Event unlike anything previously seen at Alexandra Park.”

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.alexandrapark.co.nz/whats-on/potters-paddock/

##END##


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Alexandra Park on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 