Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Opportunity Arts Visits Parliament

Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 4:22 pm
Press Release: Opportunity Arts


Location: Bowen House Exhibition Space, entrance on 84 Lambton Quay, Wellington
Opening hours: 6th November until 5th December. Gallery open Wednesday and Thursdays 10am-3pm

Opportunity Arts has assembled some of its favourite artists for this exciting showcase at Parliament's Bowen House gallery, hosted by Hon. Carmel Sepuloni.

These artists are self-taught, intuitive, visionary and raw. A diverse group who all display their own unique language and points of view, rather than following traditional conventions or responding to art trends.

The Opportunity Arts mission is to advocate alongside, empower, and provide practical support for artists of diverse backgrounds who can face barriers to participation in the arts; supporting them to develop individual, sustainable arts practices.

We work with talented and dedicated emerging artists, who for various reasons (for example, disability) require additional support to access opportunities that can increase their audience, profile, income, sense of pride and purpose.

We are passionate that with this mahi we can encourage social change and diversify the New Zealand contemporary art scene, giving a voice and platform to those who are often unheard and unseen within this community and wider society.

This exhibition also acts as a launch for our online shop (www.opportunityarts.org.nz/shop) where art lovers will have the opportunity to purchase works by motivated and talented artists - including those exhibiting at Parliament. Works that are bold and unselfconscious. Works that sometimes might be harder to find. These are some of the most unique, challenging and exciting artworks that New Zealand has to offer and the Opportunity Arts Shop will make it easier for art lovers to view and purchase them, enriching both the artist and the art lovers’ lives.

Director of Opportunity Arts, Eryn Gribble today said:

“With the talented and dedicated artists we’re working with at Opportunity Arts, we could well be sitting on a breakthrough story like Susan Te Kahurangi King’s - she’s an incredible NZ artist who stopped verbally communicating at age 4, taking to paper to communicate instead. Her art was brought to the world by chance - a well connected American artist Chris Byrne stumbled across one of her works on Facebook and has supported her to be recognised as a strong voice in the contemporary art scene today - both here in Aotearoa and around the world.”

“With that in mind, any of our exhibitions or showcases also come with a bit of a friendly (and warm) challenge, or call to action. We want to invite all NZ Art institutions, collectors, gallerists to visit. Come along with an open mind, be challenged by this work, be excited by it, and discover a new hidden gem!”

Artist Denise Dennehy says : “I love exhibiting. I just love it. It makes me feel warm inside and I sell artwork. Hopefully!”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Opportunity Arts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:

Master Storyteller: Author Jack Lasenby Remembered

Jack Lasenby died on Friday, aged 88. He was the author of children's books, novels, and short stories. He was the winner of numerous awards, including the Prime Minister's award for Literary Achievement in 2014. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 