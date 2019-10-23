Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

CORIDIAN unleash RITE OF PASSAGE and announce Tour

Wednesday, 23 October 2019, 8:24 am
Press Release: Eleventy 12

Auckland rock four-piece Coridian take the next step in their musical evolution with new single Rite Of Passage, the stadium-sized first single from the forthcoming EP Eldur.

Rite of Passage is a song about connection – the perils of isolation and the opinions of others. It’s the importance of self-worth in these modern times. With a dynamic blend of soaring vocals, irrepressible hooks and a stonking guitar groove, expect to be taken on an aural journey that builds towards a euphoric choral-laden end. This is a slice of anthemic kiwi rock at its finest.

Rite of Passage is the first track from Eldur, the imminent third EP in a series of elementally inspired releases, which began in 2015 with debut EP Oceanic (Water), followed by Caldera (Earth) in 2017. Fire is the focus for Eldur, which will release in Autumn 2020.

The band elaborates on the themes; “With Oceanic, we were a new band, all over the place, like a rough ocean. Caldera was the beginning of grounding and foundation for our sound, Eldur sees us rising up with fiery passion in our writing and performances. Hava, we’ve ascended and at peace. Invisible, yet powerful.

The final EP in the series Hava (Wind) will release in 2021.

No strangers to the stage, with supports for Fuel, Sumo Cyco, P.O.D, Skinny Hobos, I Am Giant and Devilskin under their belt, Coridian celebrate the release of Rite of Passage with a handful of headlining dates around the North Island this November.

Coridian – Rite of Passage Tour

22 November The Cabana, Napier
23 November Caroline, Wellington
29 November Ding Dong Lounge, Auckland
30 November Voodoo Lounge, Tauranga

Tickets are available now through undertheradar.co.nz.

Rite of Passage releases with the support of NZ On Air and is out now through Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes. Eldur, the third EP from Coridan releases in Autumn 2020.

Coridian are:
Dity Maharaj – Vocals
Mike Raven – Guitars
Kris Raven – Drums
Nick Raven - Bass

Follow Coridian:
Facebook
Instagram
Bandcamp

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Eleventy 12 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Rodger Fox Presents A Night Of Spectacular Jazz

Enjoy an evening of great jazz with the Rodger Fox Big Band and special guest stars Allen Vizzutti (trumpet), Holly Hofmann (Flute), and guitarists Matthew Marshall and Bruce Forman. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 