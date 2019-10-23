CORIDIAN unleash RITE OF PASSAGE and announce Tour

Auckland rock four-piece Coridian take the next step in their musical evolution with new single Rite Of Passage, the stadium-sized first single from the forthcoming EP Eldur.

Rite of Passage is a song about connection – the perils of isolation and the opinions of others. It’s the importance of self-worth in these modern times. With a dynamic blend of soaring vocals, irrepressible hooks and a stonking guitar groove, expect to be taken on an aural journey that builds towards a euphoric choral-laden end. This is a slice of anthemic kiwi rock at its finest.

Rite of Passage is the first track from Eldur, the imminent third EP in a series of elementally inspired releases, which began in 2015 with debut EP Oceanic (Water), followed by Caldera (Earth) in 2017. Fire is the focus for Eldur, which will release in Autumn 2020.

The band elaborates on the themes; “With Oceanic, we were a new band, all over the place, like a rough ocean. Caldera was the beginning of grounding and foundation for our sound, Eldur sees us rising up with fiery passion in our writing and performances. Hava, we’ve ascended and at peace. Invisible, yet powerful.“

The final EP in the series Hava (Wind) will release in 2021.

No strangers to the stage, with supports for Fuel, Sumo Cyco, P.O.D, Skinny Hobos, I Am Giant and Devilskin under their belt, Coridian celebrate the release of Rite of Passage with a handful of headlining dates around the North Island this November.

Coridian – Rite of Passage Tour

22 November The Cabana, Napier

23 November Caroline, Wellington

29 November Ding Dong Lounge, Auckland

30 November Voodoo Lounge, Tauranga

Tickets are available now through undertheradar.co.nz.

Rite of Passage releases with the support of NZ On Air and is out now through Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes. Eldur, the third EP from Coridan releases in Autumn 2020.

Coridian are:

Dity Maharaj – Vocals

Mike Raven – Guitars

Kris Raven – Drums

Nick Raven - Bass

