Iwi of Origin goes from strength to strength

Wednesday, 23 October 2019, 11:26 am
Press Release: Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation

More than 2000 players representing whanau, iwi and hapu joined in the fun at the recent Iwi of Origin, with participants vowing to return next year.

Hosted by Aktive’s He Oranga Poutama ki Tāmaki team for the 13th year, the event saw a new inclusion of the Te Hiku o Te Ika Māori Rugby Tournament. Participants also enjoyed tag, rugby league, touch, kī-o-rahi and netball.

Event coordinator Ngawai Rewha says the event numbers, participation and enthusiasm were high.

"The event provided positive experiences for all participating whanau, iwi and hapu to connect with not only their culture, but also in a Māori focused and led sporting event. It also gave Māori from all over Tāmaki Makaurau and even Aotearoa to connect through sport."

The Kī-o-rahi team from Danniverke also spoke highly of the event.

"We loved being part of Iwi of Origin and will definitely be back next year with more teams!"

Iwi of Origin will continue next year with event information available mid 2020.

Part of Aktive, He Oranga Poutama ki Tāmaki Makaurau is focused on increasing participation of Māori in sport and traditional physical recreation in Tāmaki Makaurau.

ENDS


