HEARTS offer playing agreements for the first time
Wednesday 23 October 2019
The Auckland HEARTS have offered nine players Domestic Competitions Agreements for 2019/20.
This is the first time women's domestic players have been contracted following Women's Master Agreement announced last month. The agreements now provide players with financial support for preparation and playing time throughout summer.
HEARTS Head Coach, Nick White is thrilled to be able to reward the consistent hard work that players have put in.
"These are exciting times for the women’s game and it is inspiring to see the commitment and work ethic within this squad.
"Bella, Jesse, Roz, Regina, Fran, Tariel and Amie have put in a lot of work through the winter and it's a pleasure to offer these agreements."
With eight players awarded WHITE FERNS or National Development contracts, White has been able to bring two new faces into the HEARTS' group.
"National contracts have also allowed us to welcome wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze and all-rounder Molly Penfold into our squad for the first time."
WHITE FERNS Contracts:
Lauren Down
Holly Huddleston
Katie Perkins
Anna Peterson
DEVELOPMENT Contracts:
Skye Bowden
Arlene Kelly
Saachi Shahri
Natasha van Tilburg
Auckland
HEARTS Contracts:
Bella Armstrong
Izzy Gaze
Amie Hucker
Fran Jonas
Tariel Lamb
Regina Lilii
Roz McNeill
Molly Penfold
Jesse Prasad
ENDS