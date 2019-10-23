HEARTS offer playing agreements for the first time



Wednesday 23 October 2019



The Auckland HEARTS have offered nine players Domestic Competitions Agreements for 2019/20.

This is the first time women's domestic players have been contracted following Women's Master Agreement announced last month. The agreements now provide players with financial support for preparation and playing time throughout summer.

HEARTS Head Coach, Nick White is thrilled to be able to reward the consistent hard work that players have put in.

"These are exciting times for the women’s game and it is inspiring to see the commitment and work ethic within this squad.

"Bella, Jesse, Roz, Regina, Fran, Tariel and Amie have put in a lot of work through the winter and it's a pleasure to offer these agreements."

With eight players awarded WHITE FERNS or National Development contracts, White has been able to bring two new faces into the HEARTS' group.

"National contracts have also allowed us to welcome wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze and all-rounder Molly Penfold into our squad for the first time."

WHITE FERNS Contracts:

Lauren Down

Holly Huddleston

Katie Perkins

Anna Peterson

DEVELOPMENT Contracts:

Skye Bowden

Arlene Kelly

Saachi Shahri

Natasha van Tilburg

Auckland HEARTS Contracts:

Bella Armstrong

Izzy Gaze

Amie Hucker

Fran Jonas

Tariel Lamb

Regina Lilii

Roz McNeill

Molly Penfold

Jesse Prasad

