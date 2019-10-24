Helen Clark TV Movie Nominated for Four Huawei NZTV Awards

October 24, 2019

Images: https://myyearwithhelen.com/media



Gaylene Preston Productions’ television version of MY YEAR WITH HELEN is amongst the finalists in this year’s Huawei NZTV Awards, with nominations in four categories:

NZ On Air Best Documentary - producer Gaylene Preston, co-producer Catherine Madigan

Best Director: Documentary/Factual - Gaylene Preston

Best Editing: Documentary/Factual – Paul Sutorius

Images & Sound Best Original Score – Jan Preston

Following MY YEAR WITH HELEN’s successful 2017 cinema release, Dame Gaylene Preston and Paul Sutorius re-cut the movie into a television version commissioned by Three and aired last September.

Dame Gaylene says: “Over many years, Three has made a major contribution to the cultural life of New Zealand, often commissioning and screening bold and challenging programmes aimed at making a real difference. I strongly urge that everything possible be done to keep this valuable production output going.”

She has had a long association with the network, which has commissioned many of her productions, including the post-Christchurch earthquakes drama series “Hope and Wire” and award-winning documentaries “War Stories Our Mothers Never Told Us”, “Earthquake” and “The Time of Our Lives”.

The cinema version of MY YEAR WITH HELEN, which follows Helen Clark’s 2016 bid for UN Secretary General with gender political themes still resonates with audiences, screening internationally in a series of special-event screenings to influential audiences including San Francisco, Palo Alto, Washington, London, Geneva, Tokyo, Berlin, Canada, South America, Spain and in many film festivals including Sydney, Melbourne, Korea, Turkey and the Athena Women’s Film Festival in New York.

MY YEAR WITH HELEN is produced, written and directed by Gaylene Preston through her company Gaylene Preston Productions with funding from NZFC, NZ On Air, Three and private investors. Co-produced by Catherine Madigan and executive produced by Alexander Behse.

MY YEAR WITH HELEN is available for download from https://www.gaylenepreston.com/store

More information: https://myyearwithhelen.com/

Gaylene Preston Awards:

2001 New Zealand Arts Foundation - New Zealand’s first Filmmaker Laureate

2002 Officer of the NZ Order of Merit

WIFT NZ Lifetime Achievement Award

2016 New Zealand Women of Influence Award for Arts and Culture

SPADA Industry Champion Award

2017 Services to Cinema award - NZ Film Awards

2017 Lia Award from Stranger With My Face Film Festival.

2019 Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to film

