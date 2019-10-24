Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Summer of Cyclingat the Wellington Velodrome

Thursday, 24 October 2019, 9:48 am
Press Release: Wellington Velodrome


Burkes Cycles Speed League's eighth season starts on 3 November at the Wellington Velodrome in Hataitai Park, and with it comes the prospect of another great summer of track cycling in the capital.

"This is the most social, accessible, affordable racing in the city," says Nick Warren of PNP Cycling Club. "Our race meets suit kids from eight years old and up - it's all ability based and everyone is super-supportive."

As well as the weekly Sunday afternoon racing, which is sponsored by Burkes Cycles, Craig's Investment Partners and Tineli, there will be a Sprint Series sponsored by Zeal Commercial Interiors every Wednesday aimed at developing riders' sprinting strengths.

PNP Cycling also puts on five different coached training sessions a week for juniors and seniors, open to various groups who want to add speed, skills or endurance to their repertoire.

"The club's goal is to get more people riding, and the velodrome is a fantastic place to help make this happen," Warren says. "We have a fleet of rental bikes too, you just need to bring along a rad attitude."

The Wellington Velodrome itself is part way through a resurfacing project, with the final part of the works almost fully funded. The new surface will make for smoother riding and secure the facility's future for decades to come.

BURKES CYCLES SPEED LEAGUE - WHO TO LOOK OUT FOR
Ele Pepperell is returning for another year and as undefeated women's champion will be the one to beat. In the senior men's, defending champion Peter Moore is unfortunately unlikely to contend his title due to a winter of illness from which he is still recovering.

2018 runner-up Pat Crowe-Rishworth has promised his long distance attacks will continue, while Mike Thomas has made a high placing at Speed League his number one goal for the year.

Juniors, Freddie Dosser and James de Hair have both ridden well on the road over winter, while Millie Donald will move up to the under 15 ranks after Christmas but her aggressive style will no doubt mean she's tough to beat.

Watch the action every Sunday 3.45pm, starting 3 November 2019. More info: www.facebook.com/wellington.velodrome/events

