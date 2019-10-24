Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

More men in their 30s joining the dad club

Thursday, 24 October 2019, 11:01 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

24 October 2019


Dads are embarking on the parenting journey much later in life than a generation ago, Stats NZ said today.

A new report released today, Parenting and fertility trends in New Zealand: 2018, looks at both mums and dads in New Zealand, and how trends in childbearing are changing. Generally, most birth statistics released by Stats NZ focus on mums, but the picture for dads has also changed over time.

“It has become less common for men in their late 20s to have a child than it was a generation ago,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

“It is now more typical for men in their 30s or early 40s to have children than it was in the 1980s,” Mr Islam said.

The underlying population shows an increase in men in their 20s, but fewer are fathering babies, resulting in a dropping paternity rate (number of live births per 1,000 men that age). The number of men in their late 30s and early 40s has also increased, but although more of these men are fathering babies, their paternity rates are stable.

“Dads are also more likely to be older than their child’s mum, most commonly one to two years older, but often up to a decade older,” Mr Islam said.

Annual birth numbers hold up

In the 1960s, the population of males at the age most likely to father babies (15–44 years) averaged 530,000. In the last decade, this has increased to an average of 895,000. However, the number of live births in New Zealand has fluctuated between 50,000 and 65,000 each year over the last 60 years.

This means the birth rate for every 1,000 males has declined over the past generation.


The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:
• Visit More men in their 30s joining the dad club

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Rodger Fox Presents A Night Of Spectacular Jazz

Enjoy an evening of great jazz with the Rodger Fox Big Band and special guest stars Allen Vizzutti (trumpet), Holly Hofmann (Flute), and guitarists Matthew Marshall and Bruce Forman. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 