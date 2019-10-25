Levi Sherwood to retire from competition after S-X Open

New Zealand’s greatest two-wheel competitor Levi Sherwood has today announced that he will retire from Freestyle Motocross competition in-front of a huge home crowd at this year’s Monster Energy S-X Open Auckland at Mt Smart Stadium on November 16.

This news means that the S-X Open Auckland will be the last time the Kiwi will ever compete in a Freestyle Motocross competition and says there’s no other place he’d rather do it than in front of his devoted Kiwi fanbase.

‘I have decided to pull back from riding competitions and to have my last competition ride in New Zealand at the S-X Open in Mount Smart Stadium is going to be an awesome send-off,” says Sherwood. “I’ve never actually competed in New Zealand so for my final event to be on home soil at the S-X Open is going to be pretty cool.”

“I’m now moving into the next step of my life which I’m really looking forward,” Sherwood continues. “But it’s bittersweet for me, I’ve got so many great memories from the past 10 years of competition but am really looking forward to putting on my final show for the Kiwi fans so make sure you grab your tickets and come check it out!”

The event in Auckland will be the first and last time Sherwood ever competes on Kiwi soil and the two-times X Games & Nitro World Games Gold Medallist says he’ll be looking to throw down a never before seen trick for the fans only chance to ever see him compete in New Zealand.

Sherwood will come up against some fierce rivals in the Monster Energy Best Trick competition which is sure to heat things up in between Supercross racing on the night.

With the best trick element crowd-judged Sherwood will be hoping for as many Kiwis to attend as possible to help the former X Games gold medalist retire with one final Gold medal around his neck.



“I’m really going to do my best to bring something brand new at S-X Open because I really want to win this one, says Sherwood. “Bilko and Cam (Sins) I’ve been riding against for 10 years now and Harry Bink is at the top of his game so that’s why I’m down here (at home) riding everyday to get prepared and make sure I bring my A-game on Nov 16.”

“We’ve got world class riders coming here to New Zealand which doesn’t happen very often, the world’s best Freestyle riders, the world’s best Supercross riders, and together I think it’s going to put on one hell of a show.”

Fans who attend the S-X Open on Nov 16 will also be able to see Sherwood even closer than ever as he performs insane stunts and additional FMX shows free to all ticket holders within the Pit Party precinct prior to the evening’s racing and competition.

Not only will fans see Sherwood in action on-track at Mt Smart Stadium in the Monster Energy Best Trick competition on Nov 16 but he'll also be keeping everyone entertained before the gates drop, with some insane tricks up on Pit Party level between 2.00pm - 4:00pm

