SHIHAD rock Riwaka this New Year's Eve

This summer, Aotearoa legends Shihad are set to usher in the year 2020 with a New Year’s Eve party at Cooks Reserve, Riwaka.

Revered for their energetic and electrifying live shows, Shihad have been going strong for over three decades, earning their reputation as New Zealand’s finest heavy rockers with memorable tunes like ‘Pacifier’, ‘Deb’s Night Out’, ‘Beautiful Machine’ and our unofficial national anthem ‘Home Again’.

Joining the NYE festivities are Pacific dub ‘n’ bass originators Salmonella Dub Soundsystem and iconic rock-electronica outfit stellar*, who are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 5x platinum-selling debut album “MIX”.

Tickets on sale now!



Muchmore Music Presents

19/20 NYE

Shihad

with Salmonella Dub Soundsystem + stellar* Tuesday 31 December

Cooks Reserve, Riwaka

Tickets on sale now

FOR ALL SHOW AND TICKETING INFO GO TO

AAATICKETING.CO.NZ





