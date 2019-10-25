SHIHAD rock Riwaka this New Year's Eve
This summer, Aotearoa legends Shihad are set to usher in the year 2020 with a New Year’s Eve party at Cooks Reserve, Riwaka.
Revered for their energetic and electrifying live shows, Shihad have been going strong for over three decades, earning their reputation as New Zealand’s finest heavy rockers with memorable tunes like ‘Pacifier’, ‘Deb’s Night Out’, ‘Beautiful Machine’ and our unofficial national anthem ‘Home Again’.
Joining the NYE festivities are Pacific dub ‘n’ bass originators Salmonella Dub Soundsystem and iconic rock-electronica outfit stellar*, who are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 5x platinum-selling debut album “MIX”.
Tickets on sale now!
Muchmore Music Presents
19/20 NYE
Shihad Tuesday 31 December
with Salmonella Dub Soundsystem + stellar*
Cooks Reserve, Riwaka
Tuesday 31 December
FOR ALL SHOW AND TICKETING INFO
GO TO
AAATICKETING.CO.NZ