Nick Kroll bringing Middle-Aged Boy tour to New Zealand

Friday, 25 October 2019, 9:30 am
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

AUCKLAND, NZ (Oct 25, 2019) – Continuing his hugely successful, sold out American stand-up tour, one of today’s most sought-after creators, writers, producers and actors NICK KROLL is bringing his Middle-Aged Boy Tour to New Zealand in January 2020. The tour will visit Auckland’s Skycity Theatre on Thursday, January 9.

Tickets go on sale 1pm, Tuesday, October 29.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 12pm today Friday, October 25 until 12pm Tuesday, October 29.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz

Kroll co-created, writes, produces and performs over 30 voices on the Emmy-Nominated Netflix animated series “Big Mouth”, which is based on his childhood. The show was nominated for a 2019 Emmy award in the category of ‘Outstanding Animated Program’ as well as for a 2019 Annie Award. Kroll and the “Big Mouth” team recently announced their newest project for Netflix titled “Human Resources” where Kroll will serve as co-creator and executive producer.

Currently, Kroll stars in MGM’s animated box office hit, “The Addams Family”, where he voices ‘Uncle Fester’ starring opposite Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac. Upcoming, Kroll will star in “Olympic Dreams” alongside real-life Olympian, Alexi Pappas, a project filmed on location at the 2018 Winter Games and set for release by IFC Films in early 2020.

In 2017, Kroll made his Broadway debut in “Oh, Hello On Broadway” which ran for 138 performances and received rave reviews. He starred as ‘Gil Faizon’ opposite John Mulaney as ‘George St. Geegland’, two elderly men from the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The show was filmed for a Netflix Original Comedy Special which is currently available for streaming.

Film credits include Jeff Nichol’s critically acclaimed “Loving”, “Operation Finale”, “Uncle Drew”, Ross Katz’ “Adult Beginners”, for which Nick also served as a producer, Sophie Goodhart’s “My Blind Brother”, Terrence Malick’s “Knight Of Cups”, Seth Rogen’s “Sausage Party”, Illumination’s “Sing” and “Secret Life Of Pets”, John Hamburg’s “I Love You Man”, Shawn Levy’s “Date Night”, Nicholas Stollers’ “Get Him To The Greek”, and Jay Roach’s “Dinner With Schmucks”.

Kroll was the creative executive producer on his sketch show, the “Kroll Show”, which ran for three seasons on Comedy Central. He also starred as ‘Ruxin’ in the hit FX show “The League” for a total of seven seasons.

Now, Nick Kroll is headed to New Zealand for one highly anticipated night of stand-up comedy.

NICK KROLL
MIDDLE-AGED BOY TOUR

SKYCITY THEATRE, AUCKLAND
THURSDAY JANUARY 9


TICKETS ON SALE 1PM TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29
Live Nation pre-sale: 12pm Friday, October 25 until 12pm Tuesday, October 29

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: nickkroll.com & livenation.co.nz


