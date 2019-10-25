Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

RNZ presents the powerful NZ Wars: Stories of Waitara

Friday, 25 October 2019, 11:22 am
Press Release: Radio New Zealand


Created and presented by award-winning journalist Mihingarangi Forbes, NZ Wars: Stories of Waitara documents the epic battle for control over the fertile lands of Taranaki.

NZ Wars: Stories of Waitara will be launched on Monday, 28 October at Ōwae Marae in Taranaki in conjunction with Te Pūtake o Te Riri commemorations and will go live on the RNZ website and the RNZ Facebook page at 5pm following the launch.

Combining oral histories, state of the art animations and powerful dramatic re-enactments, NZ Wars: Stories of Waitara brings to life the narratives of Te Ātiawa in their battle against the military might of the British Empire.

The Taranaki pā site of Pukerangiora holds a signficant place in New Zealand’s military history as a lasting symbol of Māori resistence and resilience.

Pukerangiora is now the backdrop for the latest instalment of RNZ’s award-winning docu-series on the bloody birth of modern New Zealand.

"I'm so very grateful to the storytellers of Te Ātiawa, the families of Waitara and the iwi leadership for allowing us to share this important story,” said Ms Forbes.

“It's unfair to leave painful pasts on the shoulders of just a few, this history belongs to us all.”

NZ Wars: Stories of Waitara was produced for RNZ by Great Southern Television and made possible through the RNZ / NZ On Air Joint Innovation Fund.
The digital project also features extended interviews with tribal historians Rawiri Doorbar and Hemi Sundgren as well as poi performance, standalone animations and dramatic re-enactments.
In 2017 Great Southern Television produced NZ Wars: The Stories of Ruapekapeka to critical acclaim receiving Best Documentary, Best Māori Programme and Best Presenter - Entertainment at the 2018 Huawei Mate20 New Zealand Television Awards.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Radio New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Rodger Fox Presents A Night Of Spectacular Jazz

Enjoy an evening of great jazz with the Rodger Fox Big Band and special guest stars Allen Vizzutti (trumpet), Holly Hofmann (Flute), and guitarists Matthew Marshall and Bruce Forman. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 