iD Dunedin Fashion to host its shows on two occasions

Following consultation with stakeholders the Board of iD Dunedin Fashion Inc has decided to host the iD International Emerging Awards in Dunedin in June 2020. As a separate event, an exciting, must-attend iD Dunedin Designer Runway Show is being organised for February 2021.

iD Dunedin Fashion Co-chair Sally Peart thanked sponsors and supporters for their time at a sponsorship forum in August saying the Board of iD Dunedin Fashion Inc was appreciative of the support it received from so many sponsors and supporters.

We took heart from the goodwill for iD which was evident from all who attended and we have used the information and ideas we received from the forum to help us formulate our strategy for 2020 and beyond. You told us you want a fashion experience which reflects Dunedin, is fun, edgy and full of surprise – a must attend on the city’s calendar and that’s what we’re planning to deliver.

What was apparent to us from feedback on the day is that audiences, designers and iD sponsors loved Dunedin Railway Station as a venue – it is unique and helped make iD an iconic event. Additionally, audiences are looking for vibrant, engaging experiences and doubling down on Dunedin’s heritage would help us achieve that.

People also love the International Emerging Designer show and want us to continue to work with Otago Polytechnic to give young designers and students a taste of the fashion industry.

One of the terms which came up often during the forum was sustainability. Sustainability in terms of showcasing how fashion contributes to a better world. This will continue to be focus.

Importantly for the Board and its Contractors sustainability means ensuring iD Fashion is an event with a long future which is run to the highest standards but without undue stress and unrealistic time input for the Board, its contractors and volunteers. The key to achieving this is working to longer time frames.

Holding the iD Dunedin Designer Runway Show in early 2021 will allow us to assemble a great event team and to with New Zealand’s leading designers to create a dynamic, vibrant fashion show which will surprise and delight, Sally said.

Our focus now is working with iD partner Otago Polytechnic to deliver the 16th iD International Emerging Designer Awards in June 2020. We have confirmed the timeline leading up to this show, we’re talking to international designers to secure a guest judge and communicating details to fashion educators across the world. Further details will be announced as soon as the production and event team have been confirmed.

iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020

Friday 1 November 2019

Applications open for iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020 (online via https://www.idfashion.co.nz/)

Friday 31 January 2020

Applications close for iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020

Friday 14 February 2020

Applicants informed of finalists

Monday 17 February 2020

Media Announcement of finalists for iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020

Monday 4 May 2020

Otago Museum Fashion Forward >> Disruption Through Design iD Exhibition Opens

Tuesday 16 June 2020

Finalists to have arrived in Dunedin. Finalists meet and greet

Wednesday 17 June 2020

iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020 photo day or team activity

Thursday 18 June 2020

Judging iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020



Friday 19 June 2020

iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020 Show in Dunedin

Winners announced for iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020

Saturday 20 June 2020

Otago Polytechnic Fashion Symposium

We look forward to continuing to deliver shows full of vigour and excitement which reinforce Dunedin’s place as one of the world’s fashion capitals.

On behalf of the Board of iD Dunedin Fashion Inc.

Dr Margo Barton

Professor of Fashion, Otago Polytechnic.

Co-Chair of the iD Dunedin Fashion Week Board

iD Dunedin Fashion Week Creative Director

Sally Peart

Partner at Marks & Worth Lawyers

Co-Chair of the iD Dunedin Fashion Week Board



