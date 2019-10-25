Kiwis Love Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit

Kiwis Love Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit as It Triumphs in The

New Zealand Box Office

Kiwis have come out in full force to support Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, which opened in the New Zealand Box Office at number one, earning $157,709 NZD, knocking Warner Bros. Joker off the top spot.

“We’re thrilled with the result” says Neil Lambert, Managing Director of 20th Century Fox NZ. “Jojo Rabbit is a really wonderful, heartfelt and important film, and it’s great to see Kiwis embracing it and supporting all the local talent both in front of the camera and behind.”

The film, which offers a sharply funny, yet profoundly stirring, child’s-eye view of a society gone mad with intolerance, tells the story of an awkward young German boy whose only ally is his imaginary friend Hitler (Waititi). It has earned rave reviews from Kiwi fans and critics alike – who are calling it “laugh-out-loud hilarious, gently sad and not afraid to tug on your heartstrings” and “a really powerful film.”

Jojo Rabbit, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and went on to win the coveted People’s Choice Award, was written and directed by Taika Waititi and stars Golden Globe® nominee Scarlett Johansson, Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, rising Kiwi star Thomasin McKenzie and Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo.

