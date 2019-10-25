Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiwis Love Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit

Friday, 25 October 2019, 1:15 pm
Press Release: 20th Century Fox NZ

Kiwis Love Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit as It Triumphs in The
New Zealand Box Office

Kiwis have come out in full force to support Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, which opened in the New Zealand Box Office at number one, earning $157,709 NZD, knocking Warner Bros. Joker off the top spot.

“We’re thrilled with the result” says Neil Lambert, Managing Director of 20th Century Fox NZ. “Jojo Rabbit is a really wonderful, heartfelt and important film, and it’s great to see Kiwis embracing it and supporting all the local talent both in front of the camera and behind.”

The film, which offers a sharply funny, yet profoundly stirring, child’s-eye view of a society gone mad with intolerance, tells the story of an awkward young German boy whose only ally is his imaginary friend Hitler (Waititi). It has earned rave reviews from Kiwi fans and critics alike – who are calling it “laugh-out-loud hilarious, gently sad and not afraid to tug on your heartstrings” and “a really powerful film.”

Jojo Rabbit, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and went on to win the coveted People’s Choice Award, was written and directed by Taika Waititi and stars Golden Globe® nominee Scarlett Johansson, Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson, rising Kiwi star Thomasin McKenzie and Roman Griffin Davis as Jojo.

JOJO RABBIT is in New Zealand Cinemas NOW


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from 20th Century Fox NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Rodger Fox Presents A Night Of Spectacular Jazz

Enjoy an evening of great jazz with the Rodger Fox Big Band and special guest stars Allen Vizzutti (trumpet), Holly Hofmann (Flute), and guitarists Matthew Marshall and Bruce Forman. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 