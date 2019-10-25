Riff Raff hosts a summer of shows

The Riff Raff Statue will behold a range of free entertainment happening right before his eyes this summer.

The Riff Raff Public Art Trust is hosting a variety of shows at Embassy Park in Hamilton Central over most Friday nights, plus the odd Saturday and Wednesday evening, from November 2019 to March 2020.

Mark Servian, Riff Raff Trust Chair, says ‘The Greatest Little Park in New Zealand’ will be buzzing all summer.

“Hamilton Central has some great spaces and places now and we are proud of the redevelopment of Embassy Park over recent years, so we’re looking forward to activating it with this free entertainment.”

The Hamilton Central Business Association is excited to see the action at Embassy Park in the coming months and happy to support it via their ‘CBD Events’ brand.

“The experience offering in the CBD just keeps growing and the free-to-the-public line-up over the coming months at Embassy Park contributes an enormous amount to the vibrancy of the central city,” says Vanessa Williams, General Manager of the HCBA.

‘The Riff Raff Statue's 15th Birthday’ is the big one, a variety show, carnival and movie from 7pm on Saturday 23 November.

Extra special guest will be Richard O’Brien himself, arriving at sunset Then from 9pm the Hot and Flustered Shadow Cast from Devonport perform with The Rocky Horror Picture Show on screen.

This great event is also supported by the Days Hotel & Suites, the Classics Museum and the Hamilton City Council. See attached banner and https://www.facebook.com/events/386608795342490/. Look out for further announcements closer to the time.

Then the other mast events will be the Embassy Park Outdoor Cabaret - three Performance Cafe-style free-and-open variety shows, happening 7pm, Friday 1 November, Friday 14 February and Friday 13 March. See attached logo and https://www.facebook.com/events/2984200278472850/.

Then weekly, around those outings, the Embassy Park Picture Show returns, screening a variety of movies, music videos and short films, to be experienced for the evening or just in passing, from 8pm or 8.30pm most other Fridays and a couple of Wednesdays from the start of November to the end of March. See attached logo and https://www.facebook.com/events/639007489969582/.

The opening events are also part of the Hamilton Fringe Festival 2019 - the Embassy Park Outdoor Cabaret on Friday 1 November and the Embassy Park Picture Show on Friday 8 November. Plus also, the Fringe show ‘Celluloid Collage’ by the Great Sage Equal of Heaven Performing Arts Troupe will happen in Embassy Park from 8pm on Thursday 7 November. See hamiltonfringe.co.nz/ for more info on those outings.





