Kiwis Commit $500,000 This Week to All Blacks Win

25 October 2019



New Zealanders have put more than half a million dollars on the All Blacks to win the Rugby World Cup 2019 following the All Blacks’ quarter final win over Ireland last weekend. The All Blacks are currently sitting at $1.80 to win the tournament and have 70 per cent of all bets behind them - ten times more than the second favourite, South Africa.



THE SEMI FINAL ODDS



NEW ZEALAND v ENGLAND

• All Blacks $1.32 to win

• England $3.25 to win



SOUTH AFRICA v WALES

• South Africa $1.28 to win

• Wales $3.45 to win



TOURNAMENT OUTRIGHT WINNER

• Since the All Blacks’ win over Ireland, Kiwis have bet more than $500,000 on them to win the tournament at $1.80.

• In total, $1,000,000 has been bet on the All Blacks securing the Cup.

• The All Blacks’ odds to win the tournament started at $2.37 after their initial draw with South Africa during the Rugby Championship.

• This went down to $2.10 after their win over South Africa in their first game of the tournament.

• The odds will fluctuate while our bookies assess each team’s performances, but currently sit at $1.80.

• The odds of the All Blacks to meet South Africa in the final is $1.67.



OUTRIGHT WINNER

• All Blacks $1.80

• South Africa $4.00

• England $5.00

• Wales $9.00



BIG BETS THIS WEEK

• One customer has combined four of this weekend’s rugby fixtures for a $20,000 4-leg multi which could return $129,478

• The multi is:

- NZ win v England at $1.38

- South Africa -7.5 v Wales at $1.90

- Tasman win v Wellington at $1.37

- Bay of Plenty -7.5 v Hawke’s Bay at $1.87

• There are four $50,000 bets placed on the All Blacks to win the tournament.

TAB TRY TIME

TAB’s promotion ‘Place a $30 To Score A Try bet on any Rugby World Cup match, and receive a $5 bonus bet for every try in the match’ continues to be well backed.



• 271 tries have been scored across 41 matches and Kiwis have placed more than 140,000 Try Time bets on the tournament so far.

• TAB have given away nearly $5 million in bonus bets to punters.



TAB TIPPING

• There are just two players left in first place with 43/44 picks correct so far.

• The TAB has paid out $200k in Bonus Bets.

