Presenting Jen Sievers’ Solo Show, “Goddess Rising"



Endemicworld is excited to present the much anticipated show by Jen Sievers: ‘Goddess Rising'. It’s an exploration and celebration of Goddesses and feminine archetypes through vibrant Perspex portraits.

Jen’s signature colours and range of styles have been captivating art lovers in New Zealand, Australia and further afield for the last four years, but her Perspex portraits are a firm favourite.

“I’m really hoping to bridge gaps of time and culture -– encouraging viewers to awaken and empower their own feminine energies, inspired by these Goddesses and their stories. The process of researching Goddess archetypes has been such a joy, and I can’t wait for people to connect with them in a contemporary context.”

Thursday 7th November–17th November

Opening night on 7th November from 6pm–8pm (all are welcome to attend)

Endemicworld: 62 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby

