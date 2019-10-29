Villainy, Beastwars and City of Souls - on tour this Summer!

Three of New Zealand’s mightiest rock acts will go head-to-head this December and January with a summer tour to end all summer tours.

Catch Villainy, Beastwars and City of Souls at Waihi Beach Hotel on December 29; Coroglen Tavern on December 31 (New Year’s Eve) and Butlers Reef Oakura on January 2.

Tickets are on sale at 12.00pm on Wednesday November 6 from www.ticketmaster.co.nz and the venues

Presented by Eccles Entertainment and The Rock, the three kick-ass Kiwi rock bands will take New Zealand’s summer hot spots by storm, unleashing three electrifying sets back-to-back on the same stage, all on the same night.

It’s been a big year for Auckland-based Villainy who released their third album RAISED IN THE DARK. The album delivered some crushing truths with the uplifting slacker anthem (and #1 Rock single) ‘Dreams’; the dystopian banger ‘Tiny Little Island’, and latest single ‘Cut’.

The album, which earned the band a nomination for Best Rock Artist and Best Album Artwork at this year’s VNZMAs, sees Villainy at the peak of their powers with iconic rhythmic swagger, outlandish guitar solos and crushing lyrical truths front and centre.

Joining them in the ring are Wellington rock titans Beastwars, who returned this year after a two year hiatus to deliver their fourth album IV.

The record debuted at number 1 on the Official Top 40 album charts and has been nominated for Best Group and Best Rock Album at the 2019 VNZMAs. Lead by their shamanic and enigmatic front man Matthew Hyde and backed by a monolithic powerhouse of riff summoners, they deliver one of the most transcendent and cathartic live shows you'll ever witness.

Completing what is undoubtedly one of the most electrifying line-ups of the 2019/2020 summer is City of Souls, who are set to release their new album SYNAESTHESIA in early 2020. The record contains the epic singles 'Ferryman' and ‘Wolf’.

City of Souls was formed in August 2015 by guitarists Trajan Schwencke (Cold by Winter, In Dread Response) and Steve Boag (In Dread Response, Blacklistt). Vocalist Richie Simpson (New Way Home) found the tracks Trajan and Steve had written immediately captivating and joined the band. Guitarist Marcus Powell (founding member of multi-platinum bands Blindspott and Blacklistt) then joined, and the line-up was complete with Daniel Insley on Bass (Solstate) and Drummer Corey Friedlander (In Dread Response / 8 Foot Sativa).

Don’t miss three of New Zealand’s best rock acts live, on tour together this Summer.

Eccles Entertainment and The Rock present:

Villainy vs Beastwars with special guests City of Souls

Sunday December 29 - Waihi Beach Hotel, Waihi

Tuesday December 31 - Coroglen Tavern, Whitianga

Thursday January 2 - Butlers Reef, Oakura



Tickets on sale at 12.00pm, Wednesday November 6

from www.ticketmaster.co.nz and the venues.





