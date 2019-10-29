Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Pt Chevalier Pirates celebrate 100 years

Tuesday, 29 October 2019, 9:19 am
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League


The Pt Chevalier Pirates celebrated 100 years over Labour Weekend with a bumper programme of events which included the naming of the club's Team of the Century and the induction of two new life members.

Legendary Pirates junior Stacey Jones and club stalwart Mark Robinson were awarded life membership at a formal function on Saturday night at Alexandra Park, which was attended by Pt Chevalier players, club members and families from across several decades.

Jones was also selected at halfback in the Team of the Century, appearing alongside fellow Kiwi internationals Awen Guttenbeil, Dennis Key, Doug Anderson, Jack Russell-Green, Henry Maxwell, Duncan MacRae, Graham Mattson, Ian Grey and Tevita Latu.

Other former Test players included in the team were Malo Solomona (Samoa) and Karl Harrison (England and Great Britain).

After hosting a mix and mingle night at Walker Park on Friday – which included a women's invitational and men's invitational game – the Pirates held a centenary dinner at Alexandra Park on Saturday.

On Sunday the celebrations went back to Walker Park, with an old boys' family fun day held, with games from U6s through to a clash between the 2010-12 first division side and the club's current SAS Fox Memorial Premiership squad.

Pirates co-chair John Wetere said the weekend couldn't have gone any better, and praised the work of the organising committee and volunteers.

"The volunteers and everyone running the show were brilliant, and a huge thanks as well must go to our sponsors for all of their support," Wetere said.

"The whole weekend was fantastic and the family day on Sunday was a real highlight."

Pt Chevalier are the second Auckland Rugby League club to celebrate their centenary this year, following on from the Marist Saints who marked 100 years in June.

Team of the Century:
1. Siua Otunuku
2. Saula Solomona
3. Malo Solomona
4. Doug Anderson
5. Dennis Key
6. Jack Russell-Green
7. Stacey Jones
8. Henry Maxwell
9. Tevita Latu
10. Duncan MacRae
11. Ian Hayes
12. Awen Guttenbeil
13. Dylan Moses
14. Graham Mattson
15. Ian Grey
16. Jeremiah Pai
17. Karl Harrison

Coach: Grant Pocklington
Manager: Wilard Hyndman

New life members:
Stacey Jones
Mark Robinson

Team of the last decade:
1. Siua Otunuku
2. Saula Solomona
3. Malo Solomona
4. Francis Leger
5. Gary Fuimaono
6. Jeremiah Pai
7. Jonathan Carl
8. Herman Retzlaff
9. Tevita Latu
10. Ian Hayes
11. Patrick Sipley
12. Arden McCarthy
13. Dylan Moses
14. Tane Rapira
15. Dwayne Lisiua
16. Daniel Palavi
17. Siliga Kepao

Coach: Grant Pocklington

