Pt Chevalier Pirates celebrate 100 years



The Pt Chevalier Pirates celebrated 100 years over Labour Weekend with a bumper programme of events which included the naming of the club's Team of the Century and the induction of two new life members.

Legendary Pirates junior Stacey Jones and club stalwart Mark Robinson were awarded life membership at a formal function on Saturday night at Alexandra Park, which was attended by Pt Chevalier players, club members and families from across several decades.

Jones was also selected at halfback in the Team of the Century, appearing alongside fellow Kiwi internationals Awen Guttenbeil, Dennis Key, Doug Anderson, Jack Russell-Green, Henry Maxwell, Duncan MacRae, Graham Mattson, Ian Grey and Tevita Latu.

Other former Test players included in the team were Malo Solomona (Samoa) and Karl Harrison (England and Great Britain).

After hosting a mix and mingle night at Walker Park on Friday – which included a women's invitational and men's invitational game – the Pirates held a centenary dinner at Alexandra Park on Saturday.

On Sunday the celebrations went back to Walker Park, with an old boys' family fun day held, with games from U6s through to a clash between the 2010-12 first division side and the club's current SAS Fox Memorial Premiership squad.

Pirates co-chair John Wetere said the weekend couldn't have gone any better, and praised the work of the organising committee and volunteers.

"The volunteers and everyone running the show were brilliant, and a huge thanks as well must go to our sponsors for all of their support," Wetere said.

"The whole weekend was fantastic and the family day on Sunday was a real highlight."

Pt Chevalier are the second Auckland Rugby League club to celebrate their centenary this year, following on from the Marist Saints who marked 100 years in June.

Team of the Century:

1. Siua Otunuku

2. Saula Solomona

3. Malo Solomona

4. Doug Anderson

5. Dennis Key

6. Jack Russell-Green

7. Stacey Jones

8. Henry Maxwell

9. Tevita Latu

10. Duncan MacRae

11. Ian Hayes

12. Awen Guttenbeil

13. Dylan Moses

14. Graham Mattson

15. Ian Grey

16. Jeremiah Pai

17. Karl Harrison

Coach: Grant Pocklington

Manager: Wilard Hyndman

New life members:

Stacey Jones

Mark Robinson

Team of the last decade:

1. Siua Otunuku

2. Saula Solomona

3. Malo Solomona

4. Francis Leger

5. Gary Fuimaono

6. Jeremiah Pai

7. Jonathan Carl

8. Herman Retzlaff

9. Tevita Latu

10. Ian Hayes

11. Patrick Sipley

12. Arden McCarthy

13. Dylan Moses

14. Tane Rapira

15. Dwayne Lisiua

16. Daniel Palavi

17. Siliga Kepao

Coach: Grant Pocklington

© Scoop Media

