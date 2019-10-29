Countdown to Excitement - BIG BOYS TOYS Returns this Weekend



Big Boys Toys returns with its unique blend of stunning arena entertainment, lifestyle and electronics exhibition and car show to Auckland this Friday 1st til Sunday 3rd November at ASB Showgrounds.

With shiny supercars, crazy replica movie-cars, world leading FMX and BMX riders, Medieval Armoured Combat and Sweet Axe Throwing, Big Boys Toys is a great day out, with plenty to see and do for boys of all ages – in fact, for the entire family.

New this year is the New Zealand launch of Japanese cult augmented reality game, HADO, in which team players shoot it out in a game of dodge ball. HADO is taking the world by storm with its live action enhanced by stunning graphics and crowd interaction. This game looks and feels like something from the future and must be seen to be believed.

If the future isn’t for you, take a look at how disagreements used to be settled… Last year BBT introduced Medieval Armoured Combat to the line-up and it was a real crowd pleaser, with players suiting themselves up with layers and layers of padding and authentic replica armour, before pummelling each other into submission. Like a live action segment of Game of Thrones, Medieval Armoured Combat is another must-see attraction at Big Boys Toys this year.

If you like the idea of hurling sharp objects, but without the risk of personal harm, Sweet Axe Throwing is a great opportunity to channel your inner Lumberjack. Like a game of darts, but with a 1.2-kilogram razor-sharp axe instead, Sweet Axe Throwing is the New Zealand chapter of a growing international sport. BBT visitors will get the opportunity to try their hand at throwing an axe – under supervision – at the show.

In recent years BBT has become renowned for its movie cars, and this year is no exception with the car that made musical air-horns popular, the Dukes of Hazzard’s General Lee sliding in for the exhibition. Authentic in every possible way, with the Confederate flag on its roof, welded shut doors, and a horn which plays the first 12 notes of the song ‘Dixie’, this classic 383 V8-powered 1969 Charger is sure to bring a smile from anyone that remembers the ‘80s.

Electric Vehicles are also becoming a key feature of the show, with the Electric Avenue showing off the latest in EVs and providing test drives for BBT visitors. While petrol-powered supercars have been at the heart of BBT for the first 20 years, electrics have an exciting future and with electric vehicles such as the Audi e-tron in the mix, it’s easy to see why.

But if your passion is still firmly set on piston-pumping engines, the Ferrari Enzo – one of the greatest Ferrari’s ever made and Mad Mike’s Lamborghini ‘Nimbul’, the Drift Supercar which stunned this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK will definitely provide the carbon fix BBT visitors need this year – not to mention a huge lineup of classics and hotrods.

And, as yet, there’s no EV replacement the incredible FMX bikes like the ones Levi Sherwood rode to make himself a household name around the world. At age 17, Sherwood competed in his first professional event and clinically beat the best riders in the world in front of 42,000 in Mexico on the only four-stroke bike that had ever been seen in at the huge competition. He returns to Big Boys Toys this year, in his final year of competition to show some of his death defying tricks off the big ramp, maybe for the last time.

And also in the arena, a special 21st Anniversary stunt will also see incredible New Zealand BMX pioneer Jed Mildon doing his amazing backflip off the 8m high mega ramp.

“New Zealand is lucky to have such gifted athletes as Jed Mildon and world famous FMX rider Levi Sherwood to thrill the crowds at BBT,” says Event Director, Dean Wilson.

“These athletes command audiences in the millions both at live shows and youtube channels and, along with a talented group of local riders, they provide a must-see live show – all included in the BBT ticket price.

“BBT is the perfect day out with friends and family. So, lock into your calendars 1-3 November at the ASB Showgrounds, Greenlane for the 21st Birthday Show of Big Boys Toys.”



2019 Highlights Include

The show has six halls filled with products allowing you to see the “latest and greatest” in products and services from the Automotive, Lifestyle and Consumer Electronics industries.

• The Driven Hall is NZ’s premier automotive hall, featuring vehicles and motorcycles you can drive home to those you dream of owning. This year’s supercars will again have automobile lovers with the Ferrari Enzo and Mad Mike’s Lamborghini Nimbul Drift Supercar.

• The Electric Avenue features all things electric including the latest electric vehicles, E-Bikes, and E-Scooters, and the chance to test drive the latest models.

• The Lifestyle & Electronics Hall features an array of lifestyle items, high quality audio, and the latest in gaming, Virtual Reality and technology from the likes of DJI, and Nintendo, and the launch of augmented reality game Hado into NZ. It includes a major Combat Robotics competition.

• The Action Arena will enthral visitors of all ages with an extreme sports show. The show features the world’s best FMX rider – Levi Sherwood and BMX superstar Jed Mildon attempting a triple back flip

• The BBT Garage features hot rods, classic cars, tools, machinery, and more

• The DRIVEN ‘Ford v Ferrari’ Racing Championship

• The CCNZ Construction Zone and the Auckland Excavator Champs - a huge Construction Zone will showcase the big machinery from the industry in an interactive format.

• One of most iconic television cars ever – the General Lee from The Dukes of Hazzard

• Sweet Axe Throwing

• Auckland Strongman Series

Venue

ASB Showgrounds, Greenlane

Dates & Times

Friday, 1 November 10am – 6pm

Saturday, 2 November 10am – 6pm

Sunday, 3 November 10am – 6pm

Ticket Prices (at Gate)

Family Pass $55 (2 Adults and 2 kids)

Adults $25

Students / Seniors $20 (with Student ID or Gold Card)

Children (5 – 12 Years) $5

Children u5 Free

Early Bird Specials – book through www.bigboystoys.co.nz

Family Pass $45 (2 Adults and 2 kids)

Adults $20

Students / Seniors $17 (with Student ID or Gold Card)

