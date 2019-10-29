Mighty Maurie tops 200 Grand Prix Victories



Winning a premier league anywhere is cause for celebration, but when it’s also your 200thgrand prix victory, it’s really time to get the good champagne out. Maurice Beatson did just that yesterday aboard his lovely chestnut mare Gold Locks, taking out a small but competitive field at the Jumping Wairarapa Showjumping and Show Hunter Championships in Masterton.

It is somewhat fitting that Maurice won his first grand prix in 1982 aboard the now famous Nationwide, not far from yesterday’s victory at the Wairarapa A&P Show. Today, he and 9-year-old Gold Locks were the first of six combinations out over the Heather MacDonald-designed course. No one else managed to leave everything up in the opener and all came back for the second round where William Willis (Auckland) and Sabine MS were all clear but carried nine faults from their first round to take second. Maurice and Gold Locks had the first fence down in the second round, to finish on four. Aboard his second mount, Mandalay Cove, Maurice again had the first fence down but carried five from the opener to finish on nine faults in third place.

“Two hundred is pretty special,” said Maurice, who admitted he’d been chasing the tally since he notched 180 wins. “I think I have won at least one grand prix every year since that 1982 win.”

He had plenty of praise for his home-bred mare today. “I was hoping we’d be the only clear in that first round. I didn’t think there would be many because it was a premier and definitely up to spec. That course was a good one. We’ll certainly have some champagne to celebrate tonight.”

In the Country TV Pony Grand Prix, five of the six entries went clear in the opening round, but just two kept their slates clean in the jump-off. Samantha Carrington (Takapau) and Colours of Lansing were first out in the jump-off and went clear and fast, stopping the clock at 36.43 seconds for the win. A number of others chased it hard and while faster, they paid for their speed with rails. Last to go was new combination Isabella Narracci (Hastings) aboard Luke Myers’ former pony Te Urewera Magic and they’ve already caught the eye of others as ones to watch. Isabella was all clear in 38.51 seconds to take second place.

Duncan McFarlane (Taupo) and Be Mine NZPH took the win in the FEI CSI1* 1.4m as the best of three combinations who went double clear, with Maurice Beatson and Mandalay Cove second.

FEI Level 2 designer Heather MacDonald (Dannevirke) was ably assisted by FEI Level 1 course designer Sarah Ching (Nelson) – both are being developed as World Cup designers for the future.

The championships attracted 380 combinations over the three days. Ground conditions at the Solway Showgrounds improved as the show rolled on.

Results –

Showjumping, POLi Payments Premier League: Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Gold Locks 1, William Willis (Auckland) Sabine MS 2, Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Mandalay Cove 3, Simon Wilson (Waipukurau) McMillans Ariados 4, Emma Watson (Morrinsville) Maddox Letino 5, Nicole White (Invercargill) LC Samson 6.

Country TV Pony Grand Prix: Samantha Carrington (Takapau) Colours of Lansing 1, Isabella Narracci (Hastings) Te Urewera Magic 2, Tara Gower (Ohura) Ngahiwi Roany Pony 3, Katie Bridgeman (Auckland) Tallyho Scoundrel 4, Rylee Sheehan (Te Aroha) Tony the Pony 5, Chantelle Smith (Palmerston North) Finch 6.

FEI CSI1* 1.4m: Duncan McFarlane (Taupo) Be Mine NZPH 1, Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Mandalay Cove 2, Olivia Dalton (Karaka) Yalambi’s Garibaldi 3, Kimberley Mason (Oakura) Damiana 4, Lucy Olphert (Tauranga) Miss Lindauer 5, Maurice Beatson (Dannevirke) Gold Locks 6.

FMG Young Rider Series: Sarah West (Matamata) Oaks Centurian 1, Emma Watson (Morrinsville) Maddox Letino 2, Olivia Dalton (Karaka) Cil Dara Bonaparte 3, Victoria Yang (Kaukapakapa) Ngahiwi Bay Indoctro 4, Sophie Scott (Wellington) Lakota 5, Ike Baker (Hawke’s Bay) Hawkesdale Mahe 6.

Dunstan HorseFeeds Amateur Rider Series: Emily Kozlowski (Carterton) Double J Wilma 1, Jessie Goggin (Wellington) Miss Cassini MS 2, Kaleigh Kent (Otane) Double J Sponge Bob Square Pants 3, Tanya Dickey (Oakura) Caption NZPH 4, Charlotte Wing (Hastings) Mistress 5, Dana Sutton (Palmerston North) Semilly du Pas 6.

EquiFibre Junior Rider Series: Kimberley Carrington (Takapau) Double J Barmaid 1, Sophie Scott (Wellington) Remi Lion King 2, Rylee Sheehan (Te Aroha) Bandito NZPH 3, Emma Ritchie (Havelock North) Astek Napoleon 4, Leah McKay (Levin) My Razzle Dazzle 5, Chantelle Smith (Palmerston North) Cravino STS 6.

Harrison Lane Pro Amateur Rider Series: Sally Clark (Dannevirke) Victoria’s Secret 1, Louise Bowie (Pahiatua) Kiwi Hammer 2, Bailey Rutter (Balclutha) Henton Serenade 3, Claire Wilson (Waipukurau) McMillans Chuck 4, Katie Hercock (Otane) Whimsical WDS 5, Jesse Linton (Hastings) LT Holst Elsbeth 6.

Matthews Hanoverians Seven-Year-Old Series: Daniel Webb (Hunterville) Constellation 1, Lucinda Askin (Ashburton) Double J Cyclone 2, Jesse Linton (Hastings) LT Holst Elsbeth 3, Heloise Tolo (Wellington) Doris NZPH 4, Sally Clark (Dannevirke) Sun Flake 5.

Cheleken Stud and UltraMox Six-Year-Old Series: Rose Alfeld (Leeston) Eye Catcher NZPH 1.

East Coast Performance Horse Five-Year-Old Series: Tim Pearce (Marton) Freehold, Sophie Scott (Wellington) Benrose Casino ECPH, Samantha Carrington (Takapau) Double J Hurricane, Tim Pearce (Marton) Casalla and Jesse Linton (Hastings) Chuckles =1

Show hunter, Gyro Plastics HOYQ Junior High Points 1m: Madison Wiffen (Wellington) Ponga 1, Sally Ward (Waipukurau) Paradox 2, Lauren Blakeley (Wellington) Elation KCE 3, Kitty White (Masterton) Private Benjamin 4.

The Ultimate Egg Co Amateur High Points 1m: Mary Pedersen (Waipukurau) Amour 1, Antonio Matangi (Levin) Marua 2, Rebecca Conole (Masterton) Private Benjamin 3, Antonio Matangi (Levin) ShoeShine Polish 4, Kate White (Palmerston North) Hootchie Mama 5.

Burger King Junior Equitation 1m: Madison Wiffen (Wellington) Ponga 1, Sally Ward (Waipukurau) Paradox 2, Kitty White (Masterton) Private Benjamin 3, Emily McIntyre (Wellington) Ricardo 4.

Petticoat Lane Performance Horses Adult Equitation 1m: Antonio Matangi (Levin) ShoeShine Polish 1, Sarah Jocelyn (Lower Hutt) Curioso 2, Mary Pedersen (Waipukurau) Amour 3, Diana Cottle (Palmerston North) Morpheus Rising 4, Kate White (Palmerston North) Hootchie Mama 5.

NRM HOYQ Open Horse High Points 1.1m: Sarah Jocelyn (Waipukurau) Curioso 1, Antonio Matangi (Levin) ShoeShine Polish 2, Ashleigh Forde (Hastings) My Gummi Bear 3, Mary Petersen (Waipukurau) Amour 4, Jo Andrews (Otaki) Coco Petite 5.

HOYQ Open Horse Championship 1.1m: Sarah Jocelyn (Lower Hutt) Curioso 1, Antonio Matangi (Levin) ShoeShine Polish 2, Mary Petersen (Waipukurau) Amour 3, Ashleigh Forde (Hastings) My Gummi Bear 4, Jo Andrews (Otaki) Coco Petite 5.

Show hunter ponies, Cartown HOYQ Cat A Open High Points 70cm: Logan Nation (Wellington) Amberfields Golden Charm 1, Pia White (Masterton) Jubilee Master Card 2, Michaela O’Malley (Otaki) Apache Joe 3, Eden Craine (Palmerston North) Whistledown Gwyneth 4, Manaia Papworth (Eketahuna) Kaieto Tiki Tane 5.

Grassyards Farm HOYQ Cat B High Points 80cm: Hollie Falloon (Masterton) Farleigh Catterick 1, Emily Oliver (Waikanae) Summer Fiesta 2, Tommie Day (Waikanae) Kizzy’s Comet 3, Savannah Lynn (Levin) Indianna Jive 4, Jordan Blakeley (Wellington) Windspirit 5.

HOYQ Open Pony Championship Cat A and B 70cm and 80cm: Emily Oliver (Waikanae) Summer Fiesta 1, Jordan Blakeley (Wellington) Windspirit 2, Michaela O’Malley (Otaki) Apache Joe 3, Hollie Falloon (Masterton) Farleigh Catterick 4, Savannah Lynn (Levin) Indianna Jive 5.

Aniwell HOYQ Cat C High Points 90cm: Bridie King (Pahiatua) Buzzie Bees Max 1, Jaime Hogg (Wanganui) Step It Up 2,. Molly Coutts (Palmerston North) Monkey Puzzle 3, Ruby Winder (Feilding) LVS Cookies and Cream 4, Hollie Falloon (Masterton) Sweet Tempo 5.

HOYQ Open Pony Championship 90cm: Charlotte Conder (Wellington) Sir Bounty Hunter 1, Hollie Falloon (Masterton) Sweet Tempo 2, Zara von Dadelszen (Waipukurau) Star Waka 3, Tayla O’Hara (Masterton) TRS Sniper 4, Jaime Hogg (Wanganui) Step It Up 5.

For full results, head to www.main-events.com



