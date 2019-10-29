Spark Sport and TVNZ to show All Blacks bronze medal match



The play-off for the Rugby World Cup 2019 bronze medal between New Zealand and Wales will be available live on Spark Sport and with a one hour delay on TVNZ 1 on Friday 1 November.

The match was previously scheduled to stream solely on Spark Sport, but the Spark team has made the decision to show the match with a one hour delay on TVNZ now that the All Blacks are part of the play-off.

Jeff Latch, Head of Spark Sport says, “We know the interest level in this match will now be much higher than when we originally decided which matches would show on free-to-air TV. We want to ensure that as many New Zealanders as possible have the opportunity to see how the All Blacks close out their tournament.”

All Spark Sport RWC Tournament Pass customers and New Zealand v Wales Match Pass customers will be able to watch live. Spark Sport monthly subscribers and those tuning in to TVNZ 1 will be able to watch the delayed coverage.

This decision follows a successful weekend for Spark Sport, with significant numbers of New Zealand households choosing to stream the semi-final matches live on Spark Sport.

