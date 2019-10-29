Say hello to summer with a free electronic music event



On November 8, Aucklanders in the CBD will have their senses bathed in the stunning fusion of live electronic music and spectacular visual art that is Chronostasis.

Created and performed by the award-winning French duo of installation artist Antoine Schmitt and electronic composer/musician Franck Vigroux, Chronostasis first premiered in 2018 at the Pompidou Centre in Paris and has mesmerised audiences around the globe since.

For one night only, the free live performance will light up the giant Auckland Live Digital Stage in Aotea Square, as Schmitt and Vigroux synchronise by eye and ear to create a stunning audio-visual concert that is both hypnotic and other-worldly.

Incorporating cutting edge electronic technology, limitless sound design, and explosive visuals Chronostasis will be the outdoor electronic music event to kick-start summer in the city.

The event starts at 7.30 pm, with local electronic artists Tom Ludvigson’s (Splore) and Kim Newal’s (Laneway, Art in the Dark) performing their audiovisual meditation on Vigroux’s new album, Totem.

With bean bags on offer and the BOX Container Bar and Bar open to satisfy your cravings, Aotea Square will be transformed into an after-dark crash pad where you can sit back, relax and prep for your neurons to start firing on all new levels.

aucklandlive.co.nz/show/chronostasis

Watch the video

© Scoop Media

