Blair's 50th, Foran recalled for Kiwis



Auckland, New Zealand, October 29, 2019 – Adam Blair will achieve the rare honour of playing 50 Tests while Kieran Foran will make his first international appearance in more than two years when the New Zealand Kiwis meet the Great Britain Lions in the first Test at Eden Park on Saturday (5.00pm kick-off).

Veteran Northland-born and raised Blair (33) will become only the eighth player in history – and just the second New Zealander after Ruben Wiki – to reach the 50-Test milestone.

Blair seemed set to be stranded on 48 Tests after missing selection for the mid-year clash against Mate Ma’a Tonga and initially being overlooked for the end-of-season internationals against the Kangaroos and the Lions.

However, the 311-game NRL forward came into the squad as an injury replacement for the World Cup 9s in Sydney and earned a Test recall for the Oceania Cup match against the Kangaroos in Wollongong last Friday night.

Canterbury-Bankstown play maker Foran (29) returns to the Test stage for the first time since May, 2017, partnering captain Benji Marshall in the halves. Replacing Shaun Johnson, he will be making his 22nd appearance for the Kiwis since his debut 10 years ago.

In other changes to the side which lost 4-26 to Australia, Kiwi head coach Michael Maguire has moved Sydney Roosters middle forward Zane Tetevano into the starting front row after he made his debut from the bench last Friday night. Vodafone Warriors prop Leeson Ah Mau is switched to the bench.

Canberra back rower Joseph Tapine, who served a one-game suspension last week, is recalled to start at loose forward in his 11th Test with Blair now on the bench and Braden Hamlin-Uele, one of four debutants against Australia, moving out of the squad. Melbourne utility Jahrome Hughes and Canterbury-Bankstown back rower Corey Harawira-Naera complete the interchange.

This Saturday’s match will be the Kiwis’ first against the Great Britain Lions since a three-Test series in England in 2007.

It will be the second leg of an international triple header at Eden Park. It kicks off with a second-tier Oceania Cup match between Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati (2.20pm kick-off) with the Kiwis v Great Britain encounter followed by the Kangaroos taking on Tonga International (7.40pm kick-off). The Tongans come into the match after stunning the Lions 14-6 in Hamilton last Saturday.

BUY TRIPLE HEADER TICKETS NOW

50 TEST APPEARANCES

(in chronological order)

Jim Sullivan (Wales, England, Great Britain) 1921-1934 | 54 internationals

Mick Sullivan (England, Great Britain) 1954-1962 | 50 internationals

Ruben Wiki (New Zealand) 1994-2006 | 55 internationals

Adrian Morley (England, Great Britain) 1996-2012 | 53 internationals

Darren Lockyer (Australia) 1997-2011 | 59 internationals

Petero Civoniceva (Australia, Fiji) 2001-2014 | 51 internationals

Cameron Smith (Australia) 2006-2017 | 56 internationals



NEW ZEALAND KIWIS v GREAT BRITAIN LIONS

5.00pm, Saturday, November 2, 2019

Eden Park, Auckland

NEW ZEALAND KIWIS



1 ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK

(Vodafone Warriors) 2 KEN MAUMALO

(Vodafone Warriors) 3 CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD

(Canberra Raiders) 4 JOSEPH MANU

(Sydney Roosters) 5 JAMAYNE ISAAKO

(Brisbane Broncos) 6 KIERAN FORAN

(Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs) 7 BENJI MARSHALL (c)

(Wests Tigers) 8 ZANE TETEVANO

(Sydney Roosters) 9 BRANDON SMITH

(Melbourne Storm) 10 JARED WAEREA-HARGREAVES

(Sydney Roosters) 11 BRITON NIKORA

(Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks) 12 KENNY BROMWICH

(Melbourne Storm) 13 JOSEPH TAPINE

(Canberra Raiders) Interchange: 14 JAHROME HUGHES

(Melbourne Storm) 15 COREY HARAWIRA-NAERA

(Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs) 16 LEESON AH MAU

(Vodafone Warriors) 17 ADAM BLAIR

(Vodafone Warriors) 18 KEVIN PROCTOR

(Gold Coast Titans) 19 BAILEY SIMONSSON

(Canberra Raiders)

HEAD COACH | MICHAEL MAGUIRE



NEW ZEALAND KIWIS | GREAT BRITAIN LIONS SERIES



Player Club Kiwi No Tests for NZ LEESON AH MAU Vodafone Warriors 812 7 ADAM BLAIR Vodafone Warriors 732 49 KENNEATH BROMWICH Melbourne Storm 796 9 KIERAN FORAN Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs 757 21 BRADEN HAMLIN UELE Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs 822 1 COREY HARAWIRA-NAERA Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks 823 1 JAHROME HUGHES Melbourne Storm 819 2 JAMAYNE ISAAKO Brisbane Broncos 808 3 SHAUN JOHNSON Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks 774 31 JOSEPH MANU Sydney Roosters 815 6 BENJI MARSHALL Wests Tigers 717 29 KEN MAUMALO Vodafone Warriors 810 7 CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD Canberra Raiders 820 1 BRITON NIKORA Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks 818 2 ISAIAH PAPALI’I Vodafone Warriors 817 1 KEVIN PROCTOR Gold Coast Titans 771 21 BAILEY SIMONSSON Canberra Raiders - - BRANDON SMITH Melbourne Storm 816 6 JOSEPH TAPINE Canberra Raiders 800 10 ZANE TETEVANO Sydney Roosters 821 1 ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK Vodafone Warriors 779 18 JARED WAEREA-HARGREAVES Sydney Roosters 755 30

© Scoop Media

