Announcing Four Nationwide Bluesfest Sideshow Tours

Bluesfest Touring is pleased to announce the New Zealand tour dates for American desert rockers EAGLES OF DEATH METAL (Auckland and Wellington); British Blues legend JOHN MAYALL (Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch); UK trip-hop soul duo MORCHEEBA (Auckland) and American blues rockers THE MARCUS KING BAND (Auckland) – all performances are scheduled for April 2020.

Presales for all shows run from 12pm Thursday 31 October to 4pm Friday 1 November.

All shows go on sale at 10am Monday 4 November.

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL – NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES:

American Rock band from Palm Desert, California, Eagles of Death Metal return to New Zealand for two shows in Auckland and Wellington. Always controversial, always on the edge – Eagles of Death Metal fans are in for a treat with these full-frontal live shows next April.

WEDNESDAY 8TH APRIL - POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND - WWW.TICKETMASTER.CO.NZ

THURSDAY 9TH APRIL - SHED 6, WELLINGTON - WWW.TICKETMASTER.CO.NZ

PRESALE THURSDAY 31 OCTOBER AT 12PM TO 4PM FRIDAY 1 NOVEMBER NZDT

ON SALE MONDAY 4 NOVEMBER AT 10AM NZDT

JOHN MAYALL NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES:

Godfather of British Blues, singer, guitarist, keyboard player, blues harmonicist, songwriter, producer and front man John Mayall is returning to perform 3 NZ dates nationwide, gracing stages in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch this April. At 86 years of age and with a staggering 62 albums down, this self-professed ‘road dog’ hates a day off, carries his own gear at gigs and is working harder than ever to deliver his very own Blues Masterclass in 2020. Don’t miss your chance to see this truly inspirational legend of the Blues live this April.

WEDNESDAY 8TH APRIL - SKY CITY CASINO, AUCKLAND - WWW.TICKETEK.CO.NZ

THURSDAY 9TH APRIL - OPERA HOUSE, WELLINGTON - WWW.TICKETMASTER.CO.NZ

FRIDAY 10TH APRIL - JAMES HAY THEATRE, CHRISTCHURCH - WWW.TICKETEK.CO.NZ

PRESALE THURSDAY 31 OCTOBER AT 12PM TO 4PM FRIDAY 1 NOVEMBER NZDT

ON SALE MONDAY 4 NOVEMBER AT 10AM NZDT

MORCHEEBA NEW ZEALAND SHOW DATE:

With a music career spanning millions of albums sold worldwide, pioneers of British trip-hop and soul, Morcheeba are making a welcome return to Auckland’s Powerstation this April. Having defined the ‘chill out’ genre with tracks like ‘The Sea’, ‘Rome Wasn’t Built In A Day’ and ‘Otherwise’, there are few people worldwide who cannot sing along to their beloved anthems of a genre defying era. Get ready to bliss out on the sweet, sensual vocals of Skye Edwards as the true phenomenon unfolds on stage in Auckland this April.

MONDAY 13TH APRIL - POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND - WWW.TICKETMASTER.CO.NZ

PRESALE THURSDAY 31 OCTOBER AT 12PM TO 4PM FRIDAY 1 NOVEMBER NZDT

ON SALE MONDAY 4 NOVEMBER AT 10AM NZDT

THE MARCUS KING BAND NEW ZEALAND SHOW DATE:

Marcus King and his incredible band of rockers are coming to New Zealand to play one Auckland show this April. Ready to deliver a southern fried brand of blues and psychedelia inspired by rock ‘n’ roll, all five members create a blistering, yet soulful unit that has honed their synergy through touring. Still only in his early 20’s, he is fast becoming one of the most soulful voices of his generation. Mark the date in your diary!

THURSDAY 16TH APRIL - POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND - WWW.TICKETMASTER.CO.NZ

PRESALE THURSDAY 31 OCTOBER AT 12PM TO 4PM FRIDAY 1 NOVEMBER NZDT

ON SALE MONDAY 4 NOVEMBER AT 10AM NZDT

