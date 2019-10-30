Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Newtown prepares to host blazing-fast 10,000m races

Wednesday, 30 October 2019, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Wellington Scottish Athletics Club

30 October 2019


Kapiti's Olympian miler Hamish Carson is hoping to become one of New Zealand's fastest 10,000m runners. The fastest time anyone has run in New Zealand in the past twelve years is 29.33. Weather permitting, Carson will have his eyes on that time. Last month he helped his Wellington Scottish club win the national road relays by running a course record last lap. Carson ran that lap in a time that would have converted to 29.23 for 10,000m.

Carson will be racing at the Agency Group 10,000m race at Newtown Park on 9 November.

Carson will be joined by Waikato's Aaron Pulford, who is the national 10km Road Champion and the person who ran that 29.33 time, Christchurch's Oska Baynes, who is the current half marathon and marathon national champion, Rotorua's Michael Voss who is the current national 10,000m and 10km silver medalist, and Chris Dryden, who finished fourth at the recent national 10km champs. Baynes has a best 10km time of 30.07, Voss's best time is 30.24, and Dryden's best is 30.38. All fiver will be paced by New Zealand and Oceania 5000m champion Oli Chignell. Chignell is hoping to drag the quintet to historically fast times.

Katrina Andrew, the current national 10km champion from Auckland, will face a challenge from former national 10km champion and current Wellington 10km champion Sarah Drought. Andrew and Drought both hope to run fast times under 37 minutes. They will be chased by national trail running champion Mel Aitken and world-class masters runner Sally Gibbs.

Race meet organiser Nick Horspool says the Agency Group 10000m Festival is the biggest and fastest 10,000m event in New Zealand.

"Last year 40 percent of finishers managed a new personal best time and most of the top-ranked times in New Zealand were run here. We're hoping for the same success this year."

Agency Group 10,000m Festival boasts a hundred runners, over three separate races during the evening, all with experienced pacers, food, drinks, live commentary and music. Entry is free and media are welcome to attend.

Agency Group 10000m Festival timetable:
4.45pm - B Race (40 mins+)

6.00pm - A Race (under 40 mins)

7.00pm - The Agency Group Invitational (under 33.30 mins)

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Wellington Scottish Athletics Club on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Political Thriller Frost/Nixon Opens at Wellington's Gryphon Theatre

Stagecraft’s production of the gripping, thriller-style, true story of the most-watched political interview in history - written by Peter Morgan and directed by Tanya Piejus - opens tonight. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 