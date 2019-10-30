Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Speakers announced for 2019 TEDxAuckland November event

Wednesday, 30 October 2019, 1:19 pm
Press Release: TEDx Auckland

Confirmed speakers:

- Sonya Renee Taylor
o Artist / Author / Activist - Founder of TheBodyIsNotAnApology.com
- Kris Gledhill
o Human Rights Lawyer / Author / Law Academic - Lecturer at AUT
- Simon Che de Boer
o Photogrammetrist / Entrepreneur / Humanist - founder & CEO of Reality Virtual
- Dmitry Selitskiy
o Founder and CEO of Thought-wired
- Thomas Owen
o Inequality Researcher / Author / Teacher - Lecturer at AUT
- Nathan Joe
o Writer / Playwright / Actor - ‘Scenes from a Yellow Peril’ playwright.
- Brianna Fruean
o Activist / Environmental Advocate for Samoa / Second year student at Auckland University.
- Rose Northey
o Poet / Illustrator
o
See here tedxauckland.com/events/tumanako/ for more info on the speakers.

