Laughter, magic, music and drama – AOTNZ line-up for 2020





Both new talent and much loved repeat performers will be touring the country with Arts On Tour during 2020. Here’s the line-up:

March – Brendan Dooley, comedy magician (two shows)

Mayhem (Children’s show)

Cheeky, quirking & Classy (Adult/Family Show

As well as touring Australia and New Zealand in the prestigious ‘World Festival of Magic’ as the youngest member of the cast, Brendan Dooley was recently award NZ’s Top Magician Award, also making him the youngest ever to receive it.

“A new generation of talent already snapping at the heels of established acts”

April - Caitlin Smith and Aro

With performances that are both mesmerising and magical, Caitlin Smith has been described as having ‘…a voice that imagination created’. Legally blind since birth, it is said that she could sing before she could talk.

Aro is an Auckland based R&B jazz-pop duo made up of husband and wife Charles and Emily, whose songs, inspired by Aotearoa’s nature and wild life, are sung in both Te Reo and English. Their performance celebrates community and a blending of cultures.

Aro mai, Aro atu, aroha. (To face, to be faced, to love)

May - Austen Found - Jane Austen’s undiscovered musicals with Penny Ashton, Lori Dungey and Robbie Ellis

Arts On Tour favourite Penny Ashton(Olive Copperbottom, Promise and Promiscuity, Hot Pink bits) is back with her most excellently accomplished friends. World famous hobbit Lori Dungey (Lord of the Rings, Xena, Hercules, Master of the Improv Universe) and Chicago based musical maestro Robbie Ellis (Second City, RNZ Concert, University of Otago Mozart Fellow, NZSO) will use your suggestions and spin instant literary magic as they swamp, swoon and pianoforte.

June - Movers by James Cain and Red Scare Theatre Company

Aspiring comedian starts work at a moving company and finds the perfect material in his salt of the earth co-workers.

Starring Lloyd Scott from the Toyota Hilux Ads and National Radio, this brand new Kiwi classic is….

“…a sophisticated examination of the intergenerational, racial and class tension that New Zealanders grapple with in the workplace and beyond.” – Annabella Gamboni, Regional News

July - Kitchen Chaos – with Rollicking Entertainment

From the team that brought you Seven Deadly Stunts, Messy Magic Adventure, and Mr and Mrs Alexander, expect more slapstick, magic and mayhem - indeed chaos – this time in the kitchen. Husband and wife duo, Lizzie Tollemache and David Ladderman deliver the goods, with the chance for a Q and A workshop after each performance.

August - The Daylight Atheist – by Tom Scott with Michael Hurst

Aging Irish raconteur Danny Moffat retreats from the harsh light of the world to his bedroom. There under hoardings of old newspapers and beer bottles, he sorts through a lifetime of memories and regret, from growing up in Ireland to the hopes and disappointments of immigration to New Zealand. Satirical cartoonist Tom Scott’s fiercely funny and stirring portrait of his father is brought to charismatic life by award winning actor, Michael Hurst.

September - From Scratch

The inventive highly rhythmic percussion group From Scratch has its own characteristic Pacific region sound, performed on a unique array of original DIY invented instruments, including their PVC slaptubes. Part sculpture, part music, part ritual , the performances of From Scratch have earned an international reputation.

October - Hopetoun Brown

Expect electric pianos, vibraphones and a van load of horns playing deep down bass lines and jumping sax licks from these New Zealand Music Hall of Fame inductees. Once again they’ve teamed up with Finn Scholes, arguably one of the finest improvisers playing trumpet in New Zealand.

November - Anthonie Tonnon – Rail Land

A journey through song and story of New Zealand’s on again off again love affair with passenger rail, brought to life with Anthonie Tonnie’s synthesizer soundcapes and story-telling soliloquies. The show travels with an exhibition of historic NZ Rail advertising department posters and schematic maps, blown up to large scale.

For more information, contact:

Diana Moir, AOTNZ media liaison, 021 126 573, diana@aotnz.co.nz

Steve Thomas, AOTNZ Trust, 0274 386 154 aotnz@xtra.co.nz www.aotnz.co.nz Facebook

Arts On Tour NZ (AOTNZ) organises tours of outstanding New Zealand performers to rural and smaller centres in New Zealand. The trust receives funding from Creative New Zealand as well as support from Central Lakes Trust, Community Trust of Southland, Interislander, Otago Community Trust, Rata Foundation and the Southern Trust. AOTNZ liaises with local arts councils, repertory theatres and community groups to bring the best of musical and theatrical talent to country districts. The AOTNZ programme is environmentally sustainable – artists travel to their audiences rather than the reverse.



ends

© Scoop Media

