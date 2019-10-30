Introducing The Fridge & Flagon Summer Pop Up

Who – Beer Jerk

What – Fridge & Flagon Summer Pop Up Launch

Where – 2 Shaddock St, Eden Terrace, Auckland, 1021

When – From Friday 1st November at 5pm, Saturday 2nd November at 12pm and on further Fridays and Saturdays throughout the Summer

Why – The country’s best beer selection, exciting new beer releases, fun warehouse party vibes.

This Summer the team at Beer Jerk are turning their Eden Terrace warehouse bottle shop, The Fridge and Flagon, into a pop-up bar and event space and on Friday 1st November are launching with a massive weekend of beer!

With their hallmark incredible selection of over 250 beers available to drink on site and take away this is the best beer selection ever seen at an Auckland bar.

On Friday they'll be debuting some Fresh American beers, just landed direct from California including a collaboration between Stone Brewing and Metallica - Enter Night Pilsner alongside other incredible offerings like a Coconut Macaroon Pastry Stout and a Barrel Aged Passionfruit Sour from Orange County legends The Bruery, a fresh Hazy IPA from Waiheke’s Alibi Brewing, Liberty’s legendary 2018 Prohibition Porter and more…

Then on Saturday joining the lineup they are hosting Garage Project and a release of their annual Day of the Dead beers from 12pm

Garage Project - La Calvera Catrina 2019

Garage Project - Day of the Dead 2019

Garage Project - Triple Day of the Dead 2019

Local Food Truck Captain Crepes will be along on Saturday to provide some delicious food alongside the world’s best beer.

Alongside all this you will still be able to pick up your usual takeaway beers, mixed cases, glassware, flagon fills and Christmas gift packs.



© Scoop Media

