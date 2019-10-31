Langman seals supreme honour at NZ Netball Awards
Silver Ferns icon Laura Langman was presented the prestigious Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award at the 2019 New Zealand Netball Awards in Auckland on Wednesday night.
The Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award is the highest individual accolade a New Zealand netballer can achieve, recognising the best New Zealand player across all elite competitions and campaigns.
In 2019, Langman completed another defining chapter in an already illustrious career after leading the Silver Ferns to victory at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool.
It’s the third successive time Langman has received the honour, having previously been recognised in 2015 and 2016. She remains the only Silver Fern to receive the Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award.
Langman said it was a huge honour to accept the award in a year that stands out as a highlight of her career.
The awards recognised the country’s top talent from all aspects of the sport from grassroots through to international level.
The MYOB Silver Ferns Player of the Year was awarded to Ameliaranne Ekenasio, decided by votes from members of the Silver Ferns squad for the player who best demonstrated the team’s values both on and off the court.
The evening’s two public categories saw thousands of fans cast their vote, with Ameliaranne Ekenasio winning More FM People’s Choice and the Silver Ferns Netball World Cup victory taking out Sky Sport Moment of the Year.
In the 2019 ANZ Premiership category, Pulse championship winning coach Yvette McCausland-Durie was named ANZ Premiership Coach of the Year, Steel midcourter Gina Crampton won ANZ Premiership Player of the Year and Josh Bowring was ANZ Premiership Umpire of the Year.
Among other national awards, Tayla Earle received the Special K Aspiring Silver Fern award while Ali Wilshier was named Beko Netball League Player of the Year and Grace Nweke secured the NZ Police Secondary Schools Player of the Year.
