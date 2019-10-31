Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Langman seals supreme honour at NZ Netball Awards

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 8:29 am
Press Release: Netball New Zealand


Silver Ferns icon Laura Langman was presented the prestigious Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award at the 2019 New Zealand Netball Awards in Auckland on Wednesday night.

The Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award is the highest individual accolade a New Zealand netballer can achieve, recognising the best New Zealand player across all elite competitions and campaigns.

In 2019, Langman completed another defining chapter in an already illustrious career after leading the Silver Ferns to victory at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

It’s the third successive time Langman has received the honour, having previously been recognised in 2015 and 2016. She remains the only Silver Fern to receive the Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award.

Langman said it was a huge honour to accept the award in a year that stands out as a highlight of her career.

The NZ Netball Awards evening was made possible thanks to the proud support of Netball New Zealand major partner ANZ and broadcast partner Sky Sport, along with other awards sponsors.

The awards recognised the country’s top talent from all aspects of the sport from grassroots through to international level.

The MYOB Silver Ferns Player of the Year was awarded to Ameliaranne Ekenasio, decided by votes from members of the Silver Ferns squad for the player who best demonstrated the team’s values both on and off the court.

The evening’s two public categories saw thousands of fans cast their vote, with Ameliaranne Ekenasio winning More FM People’s Choice and the Silver Ferns Netball World Cup victory taking out Sky Sport Moment of the Year.

In the 2019 ANZ Premiership category, Pulse championship winning coach Yvette McCausland-Durie was named ANZ Premiership Coach of the Year, Steel midcourter Gina Crampton won ANZ Premiership Player of the Year and Josh Bowring was ANZ Premiership Umpire of the Year.

Among other national awards, Tayla Earle received the Special K Aspiring Silver Fern award while Ali Wilshier was named Beko Netball League Player of the Year and Grace Nweke secured the NZ Police Secondary Schools Player of the Year.

For more on the 2019 NZ Netball Awards, visit nznetballawards.co.nz

________________________________________

2019 NETBALL NEW ZEALAND AWARD WINNERS

Dame Lois Muir Supreme Award
Laura Langman

MYOB Silver Ferns Player of the Year
Ameliaranne Ekenasio

More FM People’s Choice
Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Sky Sport Moment of the Year
Silver Ferns Netball World Cup victory

NATIONAL AWARDS

ANZ Premiership Player of the Year
Gina Crampton

ANZ Premiership Coach of the Year
Yvette McCausland-Durie

ANZ Premiership Umpire of the Year
Josh Bowring

Special K Aspiring Silver Fern
Tayla Earle

Beko Netball League Player of the Year
Ali Wilshier

NZ Police Secondary Schools Player of the Year
Grace Nweke

Barfoot & Thompson National Coach of Year
Pelesa Semu

GJ Gardner National Umpire of the Year
Myron Elkington

Outstanding Contribution to Netball by a Technical Official
Lisa Aull

Contribution to NZ Netball Players Association, supported by Puma
Adine Wilson

CADBURY VOLUNTEER AWARDS

Cadbury Volunteer Coach of the Year
Maylene Meroiti

Cadbury Volunteer Official of the Year
Sonia Kupuri

Cadbury Volunteer Administrator of the Year
Jenny Hickson

Cadbury Youth Volunteer of the Year
Jessica Gill

Cadbury Community Volunteer Community Champion of the Year
Parengaio Huhu

