Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Christmas is Cancelled: Santa Quits!

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 8:44 am
Press Release: Huia Publishers

It is three days before Christmas, and everyone is busy putting up decorations, preparing food and getting ready for the big day. Suddenly, it’s all over the news that Christmas is cancelled and Santa has quit! Why? What’s happened?

The children in Huia Publishers’ new picture book Santa’s Worst Christmas decide to find out about Santa’s troubles and save Christmas no matter what it takes.

In this story, Santa is overwhelmed by the daily frustrations of life, and the children take away his stress with their uplifting spirits, can-do attitude and quirky inventions. It is full of humour and Kiwi ingenuity that celebrates Aotearoa Christmas traditions and the creativity and imagination of children.

‘We have always wanted to create a quintessential New Zealand Christmas story,’ says Eboni Waitere, Executive Director at Huia Publishers. ‘A story that inspires whānau to start a new tradition of reading this book in the exciting lead-up to Christmas,’ she continues.

Santa’s Worst Christmas is written by the talented staff at Huia Publishers, Pania Tahau-Hodges and Bryony Walker, who are experienced at producing notable children’s books. The vivid illustrations by Isobel Joy Te Aho-White are bursting with energy, and there are lots of nostalgic gems sprinkled throughout.

Children will see themselves in the characters, and adults will relate to this story from Santa’s perspective and the tongue-in-cheek depiction of everyday life.

Santa’s Worst Christmas is available in English and Māori language editions. A Christmas party book launch will be held as part of Verb Wellington on Sunday, 10 November at 2 p.m. at Te Auaha in Wellington. Bring the whole whānau.

About the publisher
HUIA is a Māori owned in dependent publisher committed to creating wonderful and provocative books with a uniquely Māori perspective.

About the illustrator
Isobel Joy Te Aho-White (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tahu) is a freelance graphic artist and illustrator. Isobel studied design at the Whanganui School of Design and Massey University and uses both digital and traditional media. She specialises in symbolism and metaphor, and her work is influenced by mythology and folk tales, botanical illustration and life experience.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Huia Publishers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Political Thriller Frost/Nixon Opens at Wellington's Gryphon Theatre

Stagecraft’s production of the gripping, thriller-style, true story of the most-watched political interview in history - written by Peter Morgan and directed by Tanya Piejus - opens tonight. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 