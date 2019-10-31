Christmas is Cancelled: Santa Quits!

It is three days before Christmas, and everyone is busy putting up decorations, preparing food and getting ready for the big day. Suddenly, it’s all over the news that Christmas is cancelled and Santa has quit! Why? What’s happened?

The children in Huia Publishers’ new picture book Santa’s Worst Christmas decide to find out about Santa’s troubles and save Christmas no matter what it takes.

In this story, Santa is overwhelmed by the daily frustrations of life, and the children take away his stress with their uplifting spirits, can-do attitude and quirky inventions. It is full of humour and Kiwi ingenuity that celebrates Aotearoa Christmas traditions and the creativity and imagination of children.

‘We have always wanted to create a quintessential New Zealand Christmas story,’ says Eboni Waitere, Executive Director at Huia Publishers. ‘A story that inspires whānau to start a new tradition of reading this book in the exciting lead-up to Christmas,’ she continues.

Santa’s Worst Christmas is written by the talented staff at Huia Publishers, Pania Tahau-Hodges and Bryony Walker, who are experienced at producing notable children’s books. The vivid illustrations by Isobel Joy Te Aho-White are bursting with energy, and there are lots of nostalgic gems sprinkled throughout.

Children will see themselves in the characters, and adults will relate to this story from Santa’s perspective and the tongue-in-cheek depiction of everyday life.

Santa’s Worst Christmas is available in English and Māori language editions. A Christmas party book launch will be held as part of Verb Wellington on Sunday, 10 November at 2 p.m. at Te Auaha in Wellington. Bring the whole whānau.

About the publisher

HUIA is a Māori owned in dependent publisher committed to creating wonderful and provocative books with a uniquely Māori perspective.

About the illustrator

Isobel Joy Te Aho-White (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tahu) is a freelance graphic artist and illustrator. Isobel studied design at the Whanganui School of Design and Massey University and uses both digital and traditional media. She specialises in symbolism and metaphor, and her work is influenced by mythology and folk tales, botanical illustration and life experience.





