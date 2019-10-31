Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

J.I.D Announces Laneway Festival Sideshow for Wellington

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 9:28 am
Press Release: Live Nation

AUCKLAND, NZ (Oct 31, 2019) – US rapper J.I.D has today announced his only New Zealand Laneway Festival sideshow in Wellington. The East Atlanta rapper will bring his unique, high-pitched sound to San Fran in Wellington on January 31.

With an aim to rewrite the recently trap-heavy history of Atlanta, J.I.D, who earlier this year toured on the bass-heavy Hidden Festival, is returning Down Under with some seriously swelling hype. His sophomore album “Dicaprio 2” arrived late last year featuring a star-studded list of collaborators and producers, including Mac Miller, 6LACK, A$AP Ferg, Joey Bada$$, Ella Mai and J.Cole – landing the young MC a triple j feature album. His early alliance with the craziest cats since Outkast, EARTHGANG, and his signing to J.Cole’s label, J.I.D’s name has been popping up in all the right places.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am Monday, November 4.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 10am Friday, November 1 until 9am Monday, November 4. For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz

“One of the best traditional lyricists of his generation” – Rolling Stone

J.I.D

SAN FRAN, WELLINGTON
FRIDAY JANUARY 31


TICKETS ON SALE 10AM MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4
Live Nation pre-sale begins 10am Friday, November 1 until 9am Monday, November 4

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: jidsv.com & www.livenation.co.nz

