World Number 8 to head to ASB Classic

A second Top 10 ATP player will be heading to January next year with organisers confirming world number 8 Karen Khachanov will be returning to Auckland.

The 23-year old Russian has long been touted as one of the future stars on the ATP. His last 12 months have included some huge victories including winning his home tournament, the Kremlin Cup in Moscow and the season ending Masters 1000 event in Paris last November where he recorded an impressive four victories over top tens players to claim the title (John Isner (9), Alexander Zverev (5) and Dominic Thiem (8) before taking the final in straight sets over current world number 1, Novak Djokovic).

Khachanov continued his form in 2019, making it through to the quarter finals at the French Open, a run which included a win over his idol Juan Martin del Potro in the round of 16. In the quarter final Khachanov went down to a dominant Dominic Thiem, who progressed to face Rafael Nadal in the final.

In August, Khachanov went one step further, reaching the semi final of the Montreal Masters with another win over Zverev in the quarterfinals, before being defeated by compatriot and current world number 4, Daniil Medvedev. The two Russians are likely to be the two top seeds for the ASB Classic.

With 4 ATP Tour titles to his name already, Khachanov will be returning to Auckland having appeared twice before. Khachanov is looking forward to returning to Auckland and the ASB Classic in January.

“I’ve enjoyed playing the ASB Classic before and I’m happy to be returning. I missed it last year when I would have liked to have played. They have been very good to me from early in my career and I am really looking forward to coming back.

I have some great memories, my last match against Juan Martin in front of a full crowd at night was such a great atmosphere and I really hope I can do that again” said Khachanov.

ASB Classic Tournament Director Karl Budge is excited to have secured another Top 10 player for the 2020 tournament.

“Karen is a great player and one that we’re excited that he’s chosen to return to the ASB Classic. He’s definitely one of the current generation of players who’s challenging the dominance of the Top 3 and I’m sure we’re going to see him take home more big titles in the future” said Budge.

“He was ranked 48 in the world last time he was here in New Zealand and now he’s inside the Top 10. That’s phenomenal improvement from someone who’s still in his early 20’s, and we’re excited to see what he brings to centre court in 2020” Budge continued.

The ASB Classic will take over Auckland for two weeks this January, with Women’s Week hitting centre court from 6-12 January, followed by Men’s Week from 13-18 January.

Tickets are on general sale and are available from ticketek.co.nz or over the phone on 0800 842 538.

