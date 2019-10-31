Write to Santa with NZ Post

31 October 2019

Write to Santa with NZ Post: it’s time to revisit those special Christmas traditions

From 10am Friday 1 November children throughout Aotearoa have the opportunity to revisit one of those special Christmas traditions – Writing to Santa with NZ Post.

This time of year is all about little traditions, spending time with whānau and reflecting on the year that’s been, and Writing to Santa is just one of the ways that young Kiwis can participate in this.

NZ Post General Manager of Consumer Marketing and Brand, Sarah Sandoval, says “the people at NZ Post love being able to bring the magic of Writing to Santa to young Kiwis. It’s a very special thing that we’re able to use our mail network for and our posties particularly enjoy delivering these types of letters – knowing they will be making a young person’s day when they see Santa’s reply in the letterbox.”

“Last year NZ Post responded to 90,000 letters to Santa and we’re looking forward to helping tens of thousands of children send off their wishlist this year. Messages can be sent to Santa online using our interactive website or, of course, by post” says Sarah.

To make and send a digital postcard, visit www.nzpost.co.nz/writetosanta. Children can drag and drop their favourite items from fairy lights, milk and cookies, to presents and lots more to make their Christmas postcards to Santa special.

Alternatively, the address for letters, no stamp required, is:

Santa Claus

c/- Santa’s Workshop

North Pole 0001

Please ensure your full name, address, and postcode are on the back of your envelope.

If you would like to receive a response from Santa in the mail, visit the website to send your digital postcard by Sunday 1 December. Otherwise all online messages received by Santa up until 6pm Monday 23 December will receive an email reply instead. Email responses take 24 hours from when your digital postcard is sent.

Letters to Santa received in the mail before Friday 13 December will also receive a reply from him in the post.

“NZ Post has been delivering Christmas to New Zealanders for almost 180 years, and we can’t wait to deliver Christmas again this year,” says Sarah, “and for the adults who miss the magic of Writing to Santa – keep an eye out in the coming weeks for a special something that we’re planning for the grown ups.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media