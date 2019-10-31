Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Write to Santa with NZ Post

Thursday, 31 October 2019, 12:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Post

31 October 2019

Write to Santa with NZ Post: it’s time to revisit those special Christmas traditions

From 10am Friday 1 November children throughout Aotearoa have the opportunity to revisit one of those special Christmas traditions – Writing to Santa with NZ Post.

This time of year is all about little traditions, spending time with whānau and reflecting on the year that’s been, and Writing to Santa is just one of the ways that young Kiwis can participate in this.

NZ Post General Manager of Consumer Marketing and Brand, Sarah Sandoval, says “the people at NZ Post love being able to bring the magic of Writing to Santa to young Kiwis. It’s a very special thing that we’re able to use our mail network for and our posties particularly enjoy delivering these types of letters – knowing they will be making a young person’s day when they see Santa’s reply in the letterbox.”

“Last year NZ Post responded to 90,000 letters to Santa and we’re looking forward to helping tens of thousands of children send off their wishlist this year. Messages can be sent to Santa online using our interactive website or, of course, by post” says Sarah.

To make and send a digital postcard, visit www.nzpost.co.nz/writetosanta. Children can drag and drop their favourite items from fairy lights, milk and cookies, to presents and lots more to make their Christmas postcards to Santa special.

Alternatively, the address for letters, no stamp required, is:

Santa Claus
c/- Santa’s Workshop
North Pole 0001

Please ensure your full name, address, and postcode are on the back of your envelope.

If you would like to receive a response from Santa in the mail, visit the website to send your digital postcard by Sunday 1 December. Otherwise all online messages received by Santa up until 6pm Monday 23 December will receive an email reply instead. Email responses take 24 hours from when your digital postcard is sent.

Letters to Santa received in the mail before Friday 13 December will also receive a reply from him in the post.

“NZ Post has been delivering Christmas to New Zealanders for almost 180 years, and we can’t wait to deliver Christmas again this year,” says Sarah, “and for the adults who miss the magic of Writing to Santa – keep an eye out in the coming weeks for a special something that we’re planning for the grown ups.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Find more from New Zealand Post on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Political Thriller Frost/Nixon Opens at Wellington's Gryphon Theatre

Stagecraft’s production of the gripping, thriller-style, true story of the most-watched political interview in history - written by Peter Morgan and directed by Tanya Piejus - opens tonight. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 