Motorsport legend George Begg coming home

Another motorsport legend is coming home to Southland. Invercargill has a thing with wheels – and now, New Zealand’s premier destination for petrolheads is set to add another jewel to its crown. The team behind the world-class collections at Classic Motorcycle Mecca and Bill Richardson Transport World will bring the incredible story of George Begg to the public, opening a brand-new exhibit featuring his legendary vehicles, and working together with the Southland Sports Car Club to create a weekend-long racing event at Teretonga Park in tribute to the homegrown hero.



George Begg is a name those with even a fleeting interest in 1950s and 1960s motorsport admire. Begg had an illustrious career racing motorcycles in Britain and, famously, on the Isle of Man, before he returned home to Southland to open an engineering business. At his workshop in rural Southland Begg built 18 racing cars that went on to challenge – and beat – the best marques in the world. His cars bested some of the finest automotive names in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom and throughout Europe.



Transport World owners Jocelyn and Scott O’Donnell are key drivers of plans to bring Begg’s story to the public. Scott O’Donnell is a huge fan of racing vehicles: at Bill Richardson Transport World, the area dubbed ‘Pit Lane’ has a revolving display of them, many of which are owned by O’Donnell himself – including one of Begg’s vehicles. O’Donnell is a well-known endurance and classic car racer and still actively competes, both in New Zealand and overseas. Now, the idea to celebrate one of the greats in Kiwi motorsport history is turning into a reality.



“We think there are three great automotive personalities who have carved their names into Southland’s history books – Bill Richardson, Burt Munro and George Begg,” Scott O’Donnell says.

“The Begg exhibit will pay homage to a story of Kiwi ingenuity taking on the world, and coming out on top."

Southland Sports Car Club publicity officer Lindsay Beer says after holding a Speedfest event at Teretonga Park for the last 25 years, it was exciting to work together with Transport World to bring the George Begg Classic Speedfest to life.

"George Begg is an iconic figure in motorsport and we are looking forward to bringing spectators a unique experience and a fantastic weekend of racing," he says.

