National Printmaking Exhibition at Aratoi in Masterton

When is a book an artist book? When is a work of art an artist book?

From Saturday afternoon, 2 November, twenty-three (23) artist books will be on display at Aratoi Wairarapa Museum of Art and History in the selected exhibition ‘Thinking_Unfolding’ presented by Print Council Aotearoa New Zealand (PCANZ), a national organisation based in Wairarapa since the early 1970s.

Some of the mixed-media materials used in the artist books: flax leaves, driftwood, leather, linen thread and cotton fabric, in addition to a range of traditional printmaking techniques.

‘Print Council Aotearoa New Zealand and Aratoi have a strong partnership,” said Aratoi Director Susanna Shadbolt. “Their Archive and Collection is at Aratoi on long-term loan, and Aratoi is pleased to host the premiere of ‘Thinking_Unfolding’, the second exhibition in two years.”

‘Thinking_Unfolding’ opens on 2 November at 1pm. Everyone is welcomed to the event, with a talk by Paul Thompson who selected the entries. Awards will also be presented.

Selector Paul Thompson - curator, collector, author, artist, zook inventor, and formerly the Director of Museum of Wellington - also hand-makes books sought by collectors, curators or connoisseurs around the world. He works with Wai-te-Ata Press, initiating publications that explore typographical and structural boundaries.

Novice and experienced printmakers are also invited to a workshop at Aratoi run by Kathy Boyle and PCANZ printmaking artist- members on Saturday 9th November. For information, please telephone Aratoi 06 370 0001.

The exhibition at Aratoi continues until 8th December.



For more information:

https://www.aratoi.org.nz/exhibitions/2019-11/print-council-aotearoanz-thinking-unfolding





