Dunedin hosts a weekend of events for children's literature

Friday 1 November

Dunedin hosts a weekend of events in celebration of children’s literature

Children’s literature is the focus of two events happening concurrently in Dunedin next month – one aimed at creators and the other at readers. Both will feature presentations and workshops from some of New Zealand’s most beloved children’s book makers.

WILD Imaginings Children’s Writers’ and Illustrators’ Hui (8-10 November) is for emerging and established creators of books for children and young adults, in association with Storylines. Prominent New Zealand authors and illustrators will join influential industry professionals to deliver a diverse programme of workshops, keynotes and panel discussions, offering advice, encouragement and inspiration – right in the heart of New Zealand’s UNESCO City of Literature.

WILD Imaginings Co-Convenor, Trish Brooking, says the Hui promises an exciting and engaging weekend. “This is an invaluable opportunity for children’s authors and illustrators to reflect on their craft, exchange ideas, hear from publishers and connect with one another,” she says. “We’re absolutely delighted to be hosting this national Hui in Dunedin for the first time.”

While access to the full Hui programme is by registration only, two sessions are open to the general public for a koha:

• keynote session featuring Kate De Goldi (Dunedin Public Art Gallery, Saturday 9 November from 10.30am-11.30am);

• keynote panel with Kate De Goldi, Stacy Gregg and Rachael Craw (Dunedin Public Library, Sunday 10 November from 1.00pm-2.00pm).

During the weekend, members of the public can also browse and purchase books and art created by New Zealand authors and illustrators, which will be on display at the WILD Imaginings Marketplace in the Octagon Club.

Ignition Children’s Book Festival (7-10 November) is the biggest festival in the South Island dedicated solely to children's books. Building on our 2018 festival, where we entertained close to 1,000 children and their families over three days, we are thrilled to announce that we launch the Ignition ship again on Thursday 7 November for four full days of festival fun, with stories, dragons, jokes, theatre, crafts, films, fun and games at venues throughout Dunedin, South Otago and North Otago.

The Festival has a focus on improving children’s literacy and fostering a love of reading, with many free events for families to enjoy, including our big Book Day at City Library on Saturday 9 November. In addition, parents, teachers, children’s writers and school librarians are invited to attend several workshops and talks over the course of the Festival designed to inspire them to ignite the child imagination. This year’s guests include: Kate de Goldi | Kelly Wilson | Stacy Gregg | James Russell | Donovan Bixley | Steph Matuku | Barbara Else | Kyle Mewburn | Heather Haylock | Reo Pēpi | The Playhouse Theatre | Tom E Moffat | The Mozartinis!

Ignition Kids Children’s Book Festival is a partnership between University Book Shop Otago and Dunedin Public Libraries. More details in the full Festival programme.

